IBM Corp. has teamed up with the The LF AI & Data Foundation, an open-source group operating as part of the Linux Foundation, to launch a new toolkit for managing enterprise machine learning projects.
The toolkit is called the Machine Learning eXchange and made its debut today under an open-source license. According to IBM, the software aims to address a common challenge for enterprises developing artificial intelligence applications: duplicate work.
IBM and Linux Foundation AI (LFAI) launched Machine Learning eXchange (MLX) as a one stop shop for trusted data and AI artifacts in open source and open governance.
MLX provides a collection of free, open source, state-of-the-art deep learning models for common application domains. The curated list includes deployable models that can be run as a microservice on Kubernetes or OpenShift and trainable models where users can provide their own data to train the models.
MontaVista® Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linux® products and services, today announced the immediate availability of MVShield support services for Rocky Linux. The Rocky Linux project was founded in late 2020, gathering immediate momentum since its inception with continued robust adoption during 2021.
I must admit, that knowing what an IBM Power Champion is, I am not surprised at all, that I was mistaken for an IBM Power Champion. I am a long time POWER user. Started with RS6000 boxes almost 30 years ago. I helped to install the largest POWER server in Hungary at the turn of the century. I supported Linux on the Genesi Pegasos, a PowerPC workstation, for many years. I was an active contributor and moderator on the power-developer forums and on power.org. And recently I support syslog-ng on POWER. POWER9 provided the best syslog-ng performance for years, and I have a strong suspicion that after a short break the release of POWER10 gives back the performance crown to the POWER architecture. Tead the article I wrote based on my OpenPOWER conference talk last year to see my history in detail and that I am not that active recently: I’m a POWER user
So why do people have the impression that I actively work on POWER technologies? I guess it’s because of my job. If I am enthusiastic about a technology, I talk about it loud and clear. Even if it is not part of my job. And my enthusiasm is contagious. I am a technology evangelist, and by definition it means that I advocate technologies and help them in many possible ways. For my job I work with sudo and syslog-ng, however if I like something, it receives the same treatment – in my free time. You can learn more about being an open source evangelist from my article on opensource.com: What is an open source evangelist?
In the article Automate Red Hat JBoss Web Server deployments with Ansible, we fully automated the setup of an Apache Tomcat server instance. In this follow-up, we'll further customize the behavior of the Java web server. We will also use this opportunity to replace the Apache Tomcat distribution we deployed previously with Red Hat JBoss Web Server.
Way back in Linux 5.2 was a "YOLO" mode for the DAWR register required for debugging with hardware watchpoints. This register functions properly on POWER8 but has an erratum on pre-DD2.3 POWER9 steppings (what Raptor sells as "v1") where the CPU will checkstop — invariably bringing the operating system to a screeching halt — if a watchpoint is set on cache-inhibited memory like device I/O. This is rare but catastrophic enough that the option to enable DAWR anyway is hidden behind a debugfs switch.
In the first part of my interview with Sam Knuth, a fellow Open Organization Ambassador, we discussed how leaders need to make time to be open. Openness isn't effortless.
In this second part, Sam and I discuss how executive leaders support their managers and teams in leading with open values. Because of the confidentiality of some of the answers (we're colleagues at Red Hat, after all), I am summarizing the interview in a series of articles that highlight and share some of Sam's most memorable observations and practices.
Devices With Linux and Hardware Hacking
Aaeon’s $900-and-up “Boxer-6643-TGU” system combines Intel’s 11th Gen CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, 2.5GbE and GbE, 3x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2.5-inch SATA, and M.2 B- and M-key slots. A smaller “Boxer-6450-TGU” model is also in the works.
Aaeon has launched a rugged, fanless embedded computer equipped with Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 processors. The Boxer-6643-TGU, which starts at $900 with a dual-core Core i3-1115G4E, is designed for embedded controller, digital signage, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) gateway applications. Supported OSes include Ubuntu 20.04.2, Win 10 IoT, and Win 10 Pro. Aaeon also revealed a smaller, reduced-feature Boxer-6450-TGU mini-PC, which is due later this year (see farther below)
DIamond Systems’ Saturn is a rugged Intel Atom x5-E3940 powered SBC with an industrial analog and digital data acquisition subsystem, as well as PCIe/104 OneBank and mini PCIe sockets for I/O expansion.
The Saturn SBC is also equipped with either 4GB non-ECC or 8GB ECC RAM, SATA, two Gigabit Ethernet networking interfaces, two HDMI video outputs, multiple USB and serial interfaces, and more… most available through positive latching connectors that comply with the PCIe/104 standard, which also allows for stacking multiple expansion boards through the PCIe/104 Onebank connectors.
MiTac’s 3.5-inch “PD11TGS” SBC is equipped with an 11th Gen U-series CPU with quadruple display support plus 2.5GbE, GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, SATA III, and M.2 E-key and B-key slots with nano-SIM.
ICP Germany has begun distributing what appears to be MiTac’s first 3.5-inch SBC. The 3.5-inch form-factor PD11TGS board follows MiTac’s MP1-11TGS embedded system, which similarly runs on Intel’s 10nm-fabricated, 11th Gen Tiger Lake ULP. Other Tiger Lake-U based 3.5-inch boards include Commell’s LE-370, among others.
Changing colors during a 3D print is notoriously difficult. Either you need multiple heads ready to go during the print which increases operating and maintenance costs for your printer, or you need to stop the print to switch the filament and then hope that everything matches up when the print is resumed. There are some workarounds to this problem, but not many of them are as smooth an effortless as this one which uses erasable pen ink to add colors to the filament on the fly.
[Jaryd] even made their own spring for this beast using a drill and a 3D-printed cylinder chucked into it. But the best part has to be the way it works: by actuating a regular-sized key switch connected to an Arduino.
Modern television remote controls have a massive number of buttons compared to their more primitive predecessors, and because of this, seniors can struggle with knowing which button to press and when as well as having difficulties seeing the small text. This problem inspired Instructables user omerrv to create a device that he calls the Sababox, which contains just a few large, easily-pressable buttons for simple use.
Events: Debian Reunion Hamburg 2021 and LibreOffice Conference 2021
So the Debian Reunion Hamburg 2021 has been going on for not yet 48h now and it appears people are having fun, enjoying discussions between fellow Debian people and getting some stuff done as well. I guess I'll write some more about it once the event is over...
Here’s the opening session from last week’s LibreOffice Conference 2021!
More sessions to come, plus a playlist and PeerTube alternatives…
Development, Standards, Simplicity and More
Since I have been working from home during this fall/winter season up north, in the woods, I also setup a mini-network here with a nice: 802.11ac tri-band POE-AP, Netgear gigabit-ethernet POE-SWITCH, and the famous TP-LINK archer C7-V5 OpenWRT router/firewall. These all make for a great, stable, and reliable home network configuration when used together!
he 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web passed earlier this year. Naturally, this milestone was met with truckloads of nerdy fanfare and pining for those simpler times. In three decades, the Web has evolved from a promising niche experiment to being an irreplaceable component of global discourse. For all its many faults, the Web has become all but essential for billions around the world, and isn’t going anywhere soon.
As the mainstream media lauded the immense success for the Web, another Internet information system also celebrated thirty years – Gopher. A forgotten heavyweight of the early Internet, the popularity of Gopher plummeted during the late 90s, and nearly disappeared entirely. Thankfully, like its plucky namesake, Gopher continued to tunnel across the Internet well into the 21st century, supported by a passionate community and with an increasing number of servers coming online.
This was not an one-off situation either. We had multiple customers with years of uptime. In one of the academic institutes, the uptime was well into decades, that multiple sysadmins changed, but the netware box tirelessly worked on. At some point of time, nobody knew where the server was physically located, as nobody looked at it as everything worked fine.
In almost all the cases, the hardware failed before the software. The software was engineered so well that it would have run forever on superior hardware (albeit not so efficiently capable of using the modern hardware in its true potential). Those days, even the hardware was built to last for decades. It was the good old times before the planned obsolescence.
Fast forward to today, 2021. I have a Redmi 4 android phone, built by the mass manufacturer Xiaomi. I bought it on May 30th 2017 and still use it everyday. I always purchase things for long-term. I believe in BuyItForLife principles. I maintain my hardware properly (Fully discharge and then recharge, handle with care etc.). Even my prior phone, a Motorola E398 lasted me a about a decade, before the charger gave up.
While Keith Packard is known for his work on X11/X.Org, the past few years he has also been developing Picolibc as a C library intended for embedded systems. He also recently jumped from SiFive to Amazon and appears at the ecommerce giant to be working on Picolibc in an official capacity, presumably for use on Amazon's growing hardware devices.
Keith packard presented virtually yesterday for the Linux Foundation's Open-Source Summit North America on Picolibc in an Amazon capacity. Picolibc 1.0 released back in 2019 and we've covered it a few times since while this was the first status update we've heard on the project for 2021.
When I wrote about Bangle.js 2 JavaScript smartwatch yesterday, I noticed they used “Heatshrink compression” in ESPruino firmware. I can’t remember ever reading about Heatshrink before, and indeed there are no results while searching on CNX Software.
Heatshrink is an open-source data compression library designed for resources-constrained embedded systems that works with as little as 50 bytes of RAM. That’s impressive, so let’s investigate.
Vulkan 1.2.194 is out as the latest spec revision to this high performance graphics and compute API.
Vulkan 1.2.194 comes with the usual assortment of documentation fixes/clarifications collected over the past week. Plus there is one new extension.
The National Security Agency (NSA) and CISA have released the cybersecurity information sheet Selecting and Hardening Standards-based Remote Access VPN Solutions to address the potential security risks associated with using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Remote-access VPN servers allow off-site users to tunnel into protected networks, making these entry points vulnerable to exploitation by malicious cyber actors.
