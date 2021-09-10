Toshiba Canvio Advance external hard disk and Debian Linux.
My Western Digital 2 TB “EasyStore” finally crashed after 5 years.
Luckily, I back up things that are important in numerous places, so I lost very little that was ultimately that important, but when I purchased a replacement, the best deal I could find (with my spouse’s 10% Walmart discount and my 5% back in points from the credit card people on Walmart’s website) was a 4 TB Toshiba Canvio Advance.
The review of reliability (as far as drives go) was hard to determine, as the BackBlaze article I was able to gloss over said they appear to be at least as reliable as other major brands, but that they just didn’t have as many to compare. Fair enough. For 2.9 cents per GB, it made sense to try one out. So that’s what I’m using now.
I formatted it to Ext4 for use with Linux, as non-native NTFS volumes require third party userspace drivers, because of all of Microsoft’s nasty patents and if Microsoft’s own repair tools for NTFS can sometimes themselves corrupt NTFS volumes, even though NTFS dates back to 1993, I’m not hopeful for third party tools. You get better reliability and I/O efficiency, and better CPU usage stats, out of native file systems. Period. And while NTFS being compatible with Windows is an argument for NTFS, it’s not that much of one. With Linux having a kernel module for ExFAT now with read/write support and a tools package, you’d probably be better off with that if cross-platform compatibility is going to be a concern.
(The Macs have read/write ExFAT but cannot write NTFS. Toshiba suggested that Mac users reformat it to Horrible File System + extended attributes, not the actual name, but I jest. Anyway, then it wouldn’t work right with Windows or Linux. Though it was nice of them not to just do what hardware vendors normally do. Preformat it for the Mac and add fifty bucks and say it’s the Mac version).
Plus, I think Windows can read Ext4 now, so really, even if I encounter Windows again, meh.
Regardless, while I was formatting the sucker, something odd popped out at me.
-
- 594 reads
- PDF version
