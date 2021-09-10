Language Selection

today's leftovers

Wednesday 29th of September 2021
Misc
  • The shifting view of two factor authentication at the university

    The political answer here in 2021 is that we are now assuming that people like graduate students have personal smartphones and can be required to install an authenticator app on those smartphones. For most people, if they don't have a personal smartphone (that they're willing to use for this), the university's answer will not be to provide a hardware two factor token at the university's expense, it will be to shrug and tell them to get one, even if it's a cheap old one that will only be used on wifi networks.

  • Notes on updating OpenBSD machines to current, supported version

    The gold standard is to reinstall your systems from scratch using the new release, which insures more reproducible and understandable installs and also gives you the natural opportunity to rethink and re-check your customizations to make sure they're still appropriate. This is generally what we do, following our general habits for everything. Although I find its disk partitioning a bit annoying, OpenBSD installs fast and we generally have minimal customizations. On the downside, you need to set up additional machines to be the new versions and there's some hassles at the downtime to change over.

  • EuroBSDCon 2021 videos are available

    EuroBSDCon 2021 was held [virtually] earlier this month. Videos of the presentation are now available.

  • Haiku activity report - September 2021

    kallisti5 cleaned preprocessor checks for the RISC-V architecture, which were using various preprocessor defines, to settle on one single variant. Together with X512, they finalized support for PCI on RISC-V architectures and merged most of the patches needed for the RISC-V port. Expect testing images to become available soon.

    • Raspberry Pi 4 model Bs arriving with newer 'C0' stepping

    Can you spot it? The model number of the BCM2711 chip on this board is 2711ZPKFSB06C0T, which is the same as the chip found on the Pi 400.

    This is a newer stepping of the original Pi 4 model B chip, which has the model number 2711ZPKFSB06B0T. The difference is the third-to-last character, the C versus the B.

  • Celebrating the community: Yolanda
  • Google Chrome 94 is out with security fixes, a 4-week release cycle, and Extended Stable channel

    Google Chrome 94 is available. The new version of Google Chrome fixes security issues and the first version of the browser that is released in the new 4-week release cycle. Previously, Chrome Stable was released every 6-weeks, but Google announced in March 2021 that it would switch to a faster release cycle. Enterprise customers may switch to the Extended Stable channel to get new stable updates every 8 weeks, but security updates more frequently.

    The Extended Stable channel is available for Windows and Mac devices only. Enterprise users find information about the new channel and how to switch to it on this Google Chrome Enterprise Help page. Basically, what needs to be done is set the TargetChannel policy to Extended. Google recommends that customers use the roll back to target policy to go back to the previous version of Chrome when the switch to the Extended Stable channel is made.

  • R Data Types

    In R, there are 6 basic data types:

    logical

    numeric

    integer

    complex

    character

    raw

    Let's discuss each of these R data types one by one.

IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now

We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages. At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Why GNU/Linux, Brave Talk, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta, Coder Radio, and FLOSS Weekly

  • Want To Save The Planet? Install Linux! - Invidious

    One of the most often asked questions that I get is "Why do you run Linux?" There are many reasons that I personally run Linux, but maybe the most important reason is this: Linux can help save the environment!

  • Brave Talk: Reselling Jitsi As A Privacy Chat - Invidious

    Recently Brave opened up public access to their new chat service Brave Talk except it's not actually a new chat service it's literally just Jitsi with a couple on minor CSS tweaks

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta

    Today we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13 and uses about 800MB to 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta.

  • Falling for FastAPI | Coder Radio 433

    Mike's falling in love with FastAPI and gives us a hint at the next project he's building. Plus, our thoughts on employee machine monitoring and building a transition plan when you are ready to quit your job.

  • FLOSS Weekly 649: Open Firmware

    Daniel Maslowski joins Doc Searls and Dan Lynch to talk about open firmware. Open firmware is an almost ironic term, especially for IP cameras, given the proprietary purposes of most manufacturers. There is a large and active community of code and developments around open firmware, led largely in part by Maslowski.

Volla OS with new features

The Volla Phone and Volla Phone X have each received an update with bug fixes this month. After the security update for the new model is up to date, we will also update the Volla Phone. [...] The latest update, OTA-19, fixes a bug that caused it to repeatedly confirm the WLAN connection. We are already working on the next update. With it, we want to introduce a more convenient setup of a VPN for anonymizing traffic on the Internet, as well as handling a second call during a conversation.  Read more Via: Lilbits: Linux laptops and phones and a Windows 11 workaround

Manjaro ARM Beta16 of Phosh for PinePhone!

The Manjaro ARM project is proud to announce our sixteenth BETA release for the PinePhone running Phosh! Read more

