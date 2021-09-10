Games: GOG, Valve, Netflix and New Titles for GNU/Linux
Stadia gets Control, Hello Engineer and more in Stadia Pro for October | GamingOnLinux
Time for another look at what Google are doing with their cloud gaming service Stadia with more new releases and new Stadia Pro games coming to the optional subscription.
Firstly, a big one. Fifa 22 comes to Stadia on October 1, which includes the brand new next-gen HyperMotion, a feature that's supposed to make players more realistic with their animations. The interesting thing here is that the Windows version still won't have it but Stadia and consoles will.
Seedlings is a puzzle-platformer that uses real nature footage from New Zealand's forests | GamingOnLinux
Made using real photos and videos of various aspects of the great outdoors, Seedlings seems like an absolutely wonderful 2.5D puzzle platformer to keep an eye on and try the demo too.
Developed by Bardsley Creative with the open source Godot Engine, you assume the role of a sentient seed as you travel through various parts of New Zealand's native forests. It's certainly not the first to do something like this but that doesn't stop how interesting it is.
Plane-crash island survival game Stranded Deep gets online multiplayer | GamingOnLinux
Being alone on a desert island after a plane crash? No thanks. Bringing along a friend? Yes please. Stranded Deep now has online multiplayer for two people. This is in addition to the existing couch co-op feature.
"Explore underwater and on land as you hunt for supplies to craft the tools, weapons, and shelter you’ll need to stay alive. Stay sharp: hunger, thirst, and exposure conspire against you as you brave treacherous elements and the dangerous creatures of the Pacific. Live long enough, Stay Alive!"
New Steam Client Beta adjusts the Vulkan pre-caching system and PipeWire for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Additionally for Linux the recently introduced PipeWire desktop capture for Remote Play has been disabled by default, instead you can launch Steam with "-pipewire" if you wish to use it.
Reports: Valve is working on a standalone VR headset (no guarantee it'll be released though) - Liliputing
It’s been a few years since Valve released the Index virtual reality headset, which sells for $499 and up (with an emphasis on the “up” if you want wireless controllers and sensors required to get the most out of it).
Now a couple of reports suggest that Valve is working on new VR headsets, including a model that may be a standalone model that can be used without a PC, much like Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2. But there’s a difference between “working on” and planning to release.
'Deckard' is apparently the codename for a possible standalone Valve VR headset | GamingOnLinux
Back in June we reported on a patent from Valve that indicated work progressing towards their next VR headset and it appears the codename is Deckard. Once again coming from VR reporter "SadlyItsBradley" (Brad Lynch) it a new YouTube video.
Keep in mind that it's all still speculation, and from what we know of Valve they do have quite a habit of prototyping a lot of different things at any one time and the majority never see the light of day for consumers. That said, a VR headset from Valve that can go standalone and be hooked up to a PC would be a logical step to enable more people to check it out (and hopefully bring the price down?).
GOG celebrates 13 years with Elvira I & II, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and a sale | GamingOnLinux
Founded 13 years ago, GOG.com is celebrating with the release of more classic games along with a big sale.
A fan of classic games? Well you're in luck with Elvira: Mistress of the Dark and Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus now available on GOG with Linux packages ready to install (it uses DOSBox). The popular classic Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain is also now on GOG but only has a Windows version so you will need to use Wine. Nice to see even more older games getting a new life, which is a big reason why I like GOG when they work with publishers to make it happen.
Night School Studio creator of Oxenfree joins Netflix | GamingOnLinux
How do you feel about Netflix doing gaming? We've often seen service compared to a "Netflix of gaming" but now they're going all-in on it themselves. Games will be included as part of a normal membership so they're in a pretty good position. Just recently they expanded their offering from just Poland to also include Spain and Italy but it's Android only right now. It likely won't be too long before play is possible in your browser.
