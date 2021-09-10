Language Selection

Games: GOG, Valve, Netflix and New Titles for GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of September 2021 03:53:34 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Stadia gets Control, Hello Engineer and more in Stadia Pro for October | GamingOnLinux

    Time for another look at what Google are doing with their cloud gaming service Stadia with more new releases and new Stadia Pro games coming to the optional subscription.

    Firstly, a big one. Fifa 22 comes to Stadia on October 1, which includes the brand new next-gen HyperMotion, a feature that's supposed to make players more realistic with their animations. The interesting thing here is that the Windows version still won't have it but Stadia and consoles will.

  • Seedlings is a puzzle-platformer that uses real nature footage from New Zealand's forests | GamingOnLinux

    Made using real photos and videos of various aspects of the great outdoors, Seedlings seems like an absolutely wonderful 2.5D puzzle platformer to keep an eye on and try the demo too.

    Developed by Bardsley Creative with the open source Godot Engine, you assume the role of a sentient seed as you travel through various parts of New Zealand's native forests. It's certainly not the first to do something like this but that doesn't stop how interesting it is.

  • Plane-crash island survival game Stranded Deep gets online multiplayer | GamingOnLinux

    Being alone on a desert island after a plane crash? No thanks. Bringing along a friend? Yes please. Stranded Deep now has online multiplayer for two people. This is in addition to the existing couch co-op feature.

    "Explore underwater and on land as you hunt for supplies to craft the tools, weapons, and shelter you’ll need to stay alive. Stay sharp: hunger, thirst, and exposure conspire against you as you brave treacherous elements and the dangerous creatures of the Pacific. Live long enough, Stay Alive!"

  • New Steam Client Beta adjusts the Vulkan pre-caching system and PipeWire for Linux | GamingOnLinux

    Additionally for Linux the recently introduced PipeWire desktop capture for Remote Play has been disabled by default, instead you can launch Steam with "-pipewire" if you wish to use it.

  • Reports: Valve is working on a standalone VR headset (no guarantee it'll be released though) - Liliputing

    It’s been a few years since Valve released the Index virtual reality headset, which sells for $499 and up (with an emphasis on the “up” if you want wireless controllers and sensors required to get the most out of it).

    Now a couple of reports suggest that Valve is working on new VR headsets, including a model that may be a standalone model that can be used without a PC, much like Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2. But there’s a difference between “working on” and planning to release.

  • 'Deckard' is apparently the codename for a possible standalone Valve VR headset | GamingOnLinux

    Back in June we reported on a patent from Valve that indicated work progressing towards their next VR headset and it appears the codename is Deckard. Once again coming from VR reporter "SadlyItsBradley" (Brad Lynch) it a new YouTube video.

    Keep in mind that it's all still speculation, and from what we know of Valve they do have quite a habit of prototyping a lot of different things at any one time and the majority never see the light of day for consumers. That said, a VR headset from Valve that can go standalone and be hooked up to a PC would be a logical step to enable more people to check it out (and hopefully bring the price down?).

  • GOG celebrates 13 years with Elvira I & II, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and a sale | GamingOnLinux

    Founded 13 years ago, GOG.com is celebrating with the release of more classic games along with a big sale.

    A fan of classic games? Well you're in luck with Elvira: Mistress of the Dark and Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus now available on GOG with Linux packages ready to install (it uses DOSBox). The popular classic Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain is also now on GOG but only has a Windows version so you will need to use Wine. Nice to see even more older games getting a new life, which is a big reason why I like GOG when they work with publishers to make it happen.

  • Night School Studio creator of Oxenfree joins Netflix | GamingOnLinux

    How do you feel about Netflix doing gaming? We've often seen service compared to a "Netflix of gaming" but now they're going all-in on it themselves. Games will be included as part of a normal membership so they're in a pretty good position. Just recently they expanded their offering from just Poland to also include Spain and Italy but it's Android only right now. It likely won't be too long before play is possible in your browser.

IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now

We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages. At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Why GNU/Linux, Brave Talk, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta, Coder Radio, and FLOSS Weekly

  • Want To Save The Planet? Install Linux! - Invidious

    One of the most often asked questions that I get is "Why do you run Linux?" There are many reasons that I personally run Linux, but maybe the most important reason is this: Linux can help save the environment!

  • Brave Talk: Reselling Jitsi As A Privacy Chat - Invidious

    Recently Brave opened up public access to their new chat service Brave Talk except it's not actually a new chat service it's literally just Jitsi with a couple on minor CSS tweaks

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta

    Today we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13 and uses about 800MB to 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta.

  • Falling for FastAPI | Coder Radio 433

    Mike's falling in love with FastAPI and gives us a hint at the next project he's building. Plus, our thoughts on employee machine monitoring and building a transition plan when you are ready to quit your job.

  • FLOSS Weekly 649: Open Firmware

    Daniel Maslowski joins Doc Searls and Dan Lynch to talk about open firmware. Open firmware is an almost ironic term, especially for IP cameras, given the proprietary purposes of most manufacturers. There is a large and active community of code and developments around open firmware, led largely in part by Maslowski.

Volla OS with new features

The Volla Phone and Volla Phone X have each received an update with bug fixes this month. After the security update for the new model is up to date, we will also update the Volla Phone. [...] The latest update, OTA-19, fixes a bug that caused it to repeatedly confirm the WLAN connection. We are already working on the next update. With it, we want to introduce a more convenient setup of a VPN for anonymizing traffic on the Internet, as well as handling a second call during a conversation.  Read more Via: Lilbits: Linux laptops and phones and a Windows 11 workaround

Manjaro ARM Beta16 of Phosh for PinePhone!

The Manjaro ARM project is proud to announce our sixteenth BETA release for the PinePhone running Phosh! Read more

