Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Deepin Linux 20.2.4 Released with New Global Search Feature and Linux Kernel 5.13

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Wednesday 29th of September 2021 04:30:54 PM Filed under
Linux
News

Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 “Buster” operating system, Deepin Linux 20.2.4 is here one and a half months after version 20.2.3, which introduced an OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature to the Screen Capture and Image Viewer utilities to help users extract text from pictures.

Now, Deepin Linux 20.2.4 is here with another cool feature, a global search functionality that helps users quickly find all the information they need from the convenience of the Dock. After you update your Deepin Linux installations to version 20.2.4, you’ll be able to see the global search icon in the Dock.

Read more

»

Deepin 20.2.4 Released with Added Global Search

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of September 2021 11:28:40 PM.
  • Deepin 20.2.4 Released with Added Global Search

    In Deepin 20.2.4 many of the DDE applications have been patched and optimized to improve the overall user experience.

    Deepin is a rising star among Linux distros thanks to its combination of an elegant desktop environment with the stability and reliability of Debian. Deepin’s primary goal is to offer a dependable but also beautiful and easy to use work environment.

    Deepin features its own desktop environment called DDE (Deepin Desktop Environment) which is built on Qt and available for various distributions like Arch Linux, Fedora, Manjaro, openSUSE and Ubuntu. DDE brings a clean, elegant, modern, and professional-looking user interface.

Download deepin 20.2.4 Linux distro now

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of September 2021 11:47:52 PM.
  • Download deepin 20.2.4 Linux distro now

    Linux does not belong to any specific country -- the open source kernel can be enjoyed by people all over the world. This includes China, a great ally of the United States. We depend on China to manufacture many of our goods, but also, developers in that country contribute to open source projects.

    Case in point, deepin is a Linux-based operating system from China that is both beautiful and elegant. For some, it could be a nice alternative to Windows 11. deepin is a miraculous Chinese gift to the open source community. Today, the wonderful deepin developers release version 20.2.4 of the Linux distribution. Based on Debian, it uses Linux kernel 5.13.13 and has a new global search feature.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now

We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages. At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Why GNU/Linux, Brave Talk, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta, Coder Radio, and FLOSS Weekly

  • Want To Save The Planet? Install Linux! - Invidious

    One of the most often asked questions that I get is "Why do you run Linux?" There are many reasons that I personally run Linux, but maybe the most important reason is this: Linux can help save the environment!

  • Brave Talk: Reselling Jitsi As A Privacy Chat - Invidious

    Recently Brave opened up public access to their new chat service Brave Talk except it's not actually a new chat service it's literally just Jitsi with a couple on minor CSS tweaks

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta

    Today we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13 and uses about 800MB to 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta.

  • Falling for FastAPI | Coder Radio 433

    Mike's falling in love with FastAPI and gives us a hint at the next project he's building. Plus, our thoughts on employee machine monitoring and building a transition plan when you are ready to quit your job.

  • FLOSS Weekly 649: Open Firmware

    Daniel Maslowski joins Doc Searls and Dan Lynch to talk about open firmware. Open firmware is an almost ironic term, especially for IP cameras, given the proprietary purposes of most manufacturers. There is a large and active community of code and developments around open firmware, led largely in part by Maslowski.

Volla OS with new features

The Volla Phone and Volla Phone X have each received an update with bug fixes this month. After the security update for the new model is up to date, we will also update the Volla Phone. [...] The latest update, OTA-19, fixes a bug that caused it to repeatedly confirm the WLAN connection. We are already working on the next update. With it, we want to introduce a more convenient setup of a VPN for anonymizing traffic on the Internet, as well as handling a second call during a conversation.  Read more Via: Lilbits: Linux laptops and phones and a Windows 11 workaround

Manjaro ARM Beta16 of Phosh for PinePhone!

The Manjaro ARM project is proud to announce our sixteenth BETA release for the PinePhone running Phosh! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6