Deepin Linux 20.2.4 Released with New Global Search Feature and Linux Kernel 5.13
Based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 “Buster” operating system, Deepin Linux 20.2.4 is here one and a half months after version 20.2.3, which introduced an OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature to the Screen Capture and Image Viewer utilities to help users extract text from pictures.
Now, Deepin Linux 20.2.4 is here with another cool feature, a global search functionality that helps users quickly find all the information they need from the convenience of the Dock. After you update your Deepin Linux installations to version 20.2.4, you’ll be able to see the global search icon in the Dock.
