In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable brotli compression. For those of you who didn’t know, Brotli is a new compression format launched by Google which claims to save 20%-28% over their previous gzip or and mod_deflate compatible implementation, for similar speeds. Brotli has the advantage that for the same amount of CPU work a smaller compressed file is created. This magnifies the advantages of using compression to serve site content. Brotli compression is supported by all the major browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step enabling Brotli Compression on Apache webserver. You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.