How To Boot A Raspberry Pi 4 From An SSD
In this tutorial, we’ll work through setting up a Raspberry Pi 4 to boot from a USB connected SSD or other USB storage media. There is quite a bit of information on this online already, but I’ve had a lot of questions recently about how to do this, so I thought I’d share my method.
I’m going to be doing this on my latest plywood Pi case build with an M.2 NVME drive, but the process is the same for any USB attached solid-state, flash or disk drive. It also doesn’t matter what type of SSD you’ve got, as long as you’ve got an adaptor to convert the SSD interface to a USB interface, then you should be able to get your Raspberry Pi 4 to boot off of it.
How To Enable Brotli Compression on Apache - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable brotli compression. For those of you who didn’t know, Brotli is a new compression format launched by Google which claims to save 20%-28% over their previous gzip or and mod_deflate compatible implementation, for similar speeds. Brotli has the advantage that for the same amount of CPU work a smaller compressed file is created. This magnifies the advantages of using compression to serve site content. Brotli compression is supported by all the major browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step enabling Brotli Compression on Apache webserver. You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How To Install Django on Debian 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Django on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Django is a free and open-source web development framework written in Python. It is used for developing complex and database-driven Python applications. It can be run on any operating system that can run Python including, Windows, macOS, Linux, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Django framework on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Run Multiple Linux Commands at Once in Linux Terminal
In Linux, you need to run terminal commands simultaneously for installing and executing applications. If you’re a newbie in Linux, the chances are that you might be looking for methods to execute multiple commands at a time on your terminal shell. Especially, system administrators need to perform a bunch of commands like ifconfig and GRIP commands to handle loads. Linux allows users to get a newbie to professionals through commands. Knowing a handful of commands might make you different in the Linux community if you know how to use them and how to run multiple commands at once in the terminal on your Linux machine.
How to Install Config Server Firewall (CSF) on Debian 11
CSF is also known as "Config Server Firewall" is a free and advanced firewall for Linux systems. It comes with some advanced security features such as intrusion, flood, and login detections. It is designed to defend against many attacks, such as port scans, SYN floods, and login brute force attacks. It also provides integration for cPanel, DirectAdmin, and Webmin.
This tutorial will explain CSF installation, basic configuration, and essential commands for CSF on Debian 11.
How to Install Streamlit and deploy a Streamlit application on CentOS 8
Streamlit is the fastest way to build and share data apps.
It is an open-source python library designed to create custom web applications for machine learning and data science.
This guide will explain how to run a Streamlit on a CentOS 8.
How I keep my file folders tidy with Ansible | Opensource.com
I try to use Ansible often, even for tasks that I know how to do with a shell script because I know that Ansible is easy to scale. Even though I might develop an Ansible playbook just for my personal workstation, sometimes it ends up being a lot more useful than intended, and it's easy to apply that same playbook to all the computers on my network. And besides, sometimes the greatest enemy of getting really good at something is the impression that it's only meant for serious professionals, or big projects, or whatever you feel that you're not. I use Ansible because it's a great open source tool, but I benefit from it the most because it scales.
How to Run MySQL in Docker Container: A Simple, Easy to Follow Guide
This guide explains step-by-step how to set up a new MySQL server running in Docker container in only a few minutes.
One of the great things about Docker is how you can quickly use it to try out applications without having to install it directly on your machine. You can use Docker to run a database in a container as if it were a remote server, and test how your application interacts with it.
How to Setup & Configure Unattended Upgrades on Ubuntu 20.04 [Ed: Newly-updated post]
Keeping your system up to date is an essential factor for anyone from simple desktop users, developers, sysadmins; well, let’s face it, anyone with a device primarily connected to the Internet. Ubuntu, by default, is not set up for automatic updates. However, with enabling and configuring unattended-upgrades packages, you can easily apply security, package, or even new feature upgrades in an easy, simple, efficient way if you do not always have the time to check or forget. IT is highly recommended to enable this just for security alone.
How to boot RHEL 8 into Rescue mode from installation DVD/ISO
As the name implies, rescue mode is provided to rescue your system when the system unable to boot normally into Red Hat Enterprise Linux with runlevel 3 or 5.
GNU Linux how to make bootable usb stick from iso – making usb sticks with GNU Linux and dd
How to find mixed Latin+Cyrillic words
I thought confusions like these were interesting but unimportant oddities until I audited some UTF-8 data files from Russia. Some of the scientific names in those files were made up of mixed Latin and Cyrillic letters. A real-world example was "Aporreсtodea caliginosa caliginosa (Savigny, 1826)", in which the "c" in Aporrectodea was Cyrillic, not Latin.
This had the potential to cause data-parsing errors, so I needed a way to find mixed Latin-Cyrillic words in the files I audit, which are all TSVs, UTF-8-encoded and mostly in Latin script.
Install Java manually on Linux | Opensource.com
It is easy to use your Linux distribution's package management tool to install the Java software packages. However, sometimes you need to do a manual installation of Java. This is of particular importance to administrators of Java-based application servers such as Tomcat or JBoss. Many open source and proprietary software products rely on these services.
How to install and use the Megasync client on the Linux desktop - TechRepublic
If you're looking for yet another cloud storage provider, one that offers a Linux desktop app, Jack Wallen believes Megasync might be exactly what you need.
How to install SLACK on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
Here are the steps to install Slack on Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster Linux using the command line terminal.
Slack is a popular Online instant messaging service application that stands for “Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge”, yes, in short, “Slack”. It has been developed by the US-based company “Slack Technologies” mainly used to handle communication processes within workgroups and project teams.
Slack can also be seen as an alternative to other team messengers and project management tools such as Microsoft Teams, Stackfield, Circuit, or Rocket. Its business model corresponds to the well-known “freemium” model. That means it offers multiple plans including the free one that offers access to 10,000 of your team’s most recent messages; 1:1 voice and video calls between teammates and 10 integrations with other apps like Google Drive, Office 365, and many more.
Debian 11 or Kali Linux 'apt-key is deprecated' Warning, here is the solution
Although currently while adding the GPG key on Debian 11 you will get a “Warning: apt-key is deprecated. Manage keyring files in trusted.gpg.d instead (see apt-key(8))“, still we can use this method. However, there is a solution for this. And here in this article, we will see that.
OpenPGP is an open standard for a cryptographic system (encryption; digital signatures; web of trust), especially for use with e-mails. GnuPG ( Gnu Privacy Guard ) is free and open-source software (available for many operating systems) that implements the OpenPGP standard.
Easy Ubuntu Install GPU-Viewer GTK3 easy tool
GPU-Viewer is graphical tool to show the detailed information about OpenGL, Vulkan, and/or OpenCL graphics libraries.
Without struggling with glxinfo, vulkaninfo and clinfo command line tools, the GTK+3 tool provides a graphical front-end that shows all the important details.
Flatpak Tutorial - Setting up Flatpak and installing Packages - Invidious
Flatpaks are a universal package type that gives you cross-distribution access to popular Linux apps. In this video, I'll show you how to configure Ubuntu for Flatpak support, and we'll install a few apps. In addition, I'll show you command-line methods as well.
Steps to install VS code on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux [Ed: Really terrible idea as it is proprietary software with Microsoft surveillance and it is encouraging people to violate the GPL, which Microsoft hates]
