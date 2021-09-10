Language Selection

Wireguard vs OpenVPN on NordVPN with T-Mobile Home Internet on Debian GNU/Linux. Bonus: T-Mobile Home Internet Nokia modem has bad WiFi defaults.

Before Private Internet Access went to hell, I once spoke to their former tech support people about Windows 10 in their IRC chat room, and “Max-P” told me that writing VPN software for Windows was the worst part of the job. He said that preventing “leakage”, that is, where your kill switch doesn’t work and your traffic spills out onto the open internet, which is what you bought the VPN to avoid, is very difficult to ensure on Windows.

Furthermore, it’s hard to get any decent sort of throughput on a VPN in Windows, because Windows doesn’t have any sort of usable and secure VPN tech included in the OS. In fact, NordVPN says that if you try using IKEv2 in Windows 10, it will sabotage it by using weak cryptography. (“Note: the Windows system configuration downgrades the cipher to the weaker 3DES-CBC encryption.“)

Most Windows VPN software use “WinTun” to route traffic around and are essentially rate limited and use a ton of CPU time for overhead. That is, doing nothing important at all and tying up system resources. Creating more bottlenecks due to inherently bad design.

The VPN situation on Linux is….better. If it doesn’t make your networking stack great again, it’ll at least help make it tolerable. You can set up NetworkManager and bypass VPN software entirely, and use OpenVPN binaries from your Linux distribution, or you can use something like NordVPN’s client which makes things a little bit simpler, hopefully, with commands like “nordvpn c”, “nordvpn d”, “nordvpn set autoconnect on”, “nordvpn set killswitch on” and so on.

It takes but a few minutes to understand how to use NordVPN’s LInux software, and unlike the Windows version, there isn’t all sorts of nasty stuff going on behind the scenes. The killswitch is just firewall rules. There doesn’t need to be a lot of crazy stuff going on that can make your internet connection unusable if the connection drops out until you reboot the computer, which is what often happens on Windows 10. Also, their client for Linux doesn’t pop up notifications to go read their blog posts.

IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now

We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages. At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Why GNU/Linux, Brave Talk, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta, Coder Radio, and FLOSS Weekly

  • Want To Save The Planet? Install Linux! - Invidious

    One of the most often asked questions that I get is "Why do you run Linux?" There are many reasons that I personally run Linux, but maybe the most important reason is this: Linux can help save the environment!

  • Brave Talk: Reselling Jitsi As A Privacy Chat - Invidious

    Recently Brave opened up public access to their new chat service Brave Talk except it's not actually a new chat service it's literally just Jitsi with a couple on minor CSS tweaks

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta

    Today we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13 and uses about 800MB to 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta.

  • Falling for FastAPI | Coder Radio 433

    Mike's falling in love with FastAPI and gives us a hint at the next project he's building. Plus, our thoughts on employee machine monitoring and building a transition plan when you are ready to quit your job.

  • FLOSS Weekly 649: Open Firmware

    Daniel Maslowski joins Doc Searls and Dan Lynch to talk about open firmware. Open firmware is an almost ironic term, especially for IP cameras, given the proprietary purposes of most manufacturers. There is a large and active community of code and developments around open firmware, led largely in part by Maslowski.

Volla OS with new features

The Volla Phone and Volla Phone X have each received an update with bug fixes this month. After the security update for the new model is up to date, we will also update the Volla Phone. [...] The latest update, OTA-19, fixes a bug that caused it to repeatedly confirm the WLAN connection. We are already working on the next update. With it, we want to introduce a more convenient setup of a VPN for anonymizing traffic on the Internet, as well as handling a second call during a conversation.  Read more Via: Lilbits: Linux laptops and phones and a Windows 11 workaround

Manjaro ARM Beta16 of Phosh for PinePhone!

The Manjaro ARM project is proud to announce our sixteenth BETA release for the PinePhone running Phosh! Read more

