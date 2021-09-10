Audiocasts/Shows: Windowxfx 11, mintCast, and LINUX Unplugged
Windowxfx 11 Preview Free Edition Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
A Quick overview of Windowxfx 11 Preview Free Edition
mintCast 370.5 – What Got You Into Linux?
1:49 Linux Innards
40:47 Vibrations from the Ether
56:22 Check This Out
1:04:09 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, an introduction to the new folks that will carry the show with Tony and Joe
Sad Server Stories | LINUX Unplugged 425
Sometimes things go wrong; this week, we admit we've got a problem.
Plus new details about the Steam Deck everyone has missed, and an old friend stops by the show with an update.
IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now
We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages. At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials.
Audiocasts/Shows: Why GNU/Linux, Brave Talk, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta, Coder Radio, and FLOSS Weekly
Volla OS with new features
The Volla Phone and Volla Phone X have each received an update with bug fixes this month. After the security update for the new model is up to date, we will also update the Volla Phone. [...] The latest update, OTA-19, fixes a bug that caused it to repeatedly confirm the WLAN connection. We are already working on the next update. With it, we want to introduce a more convenient setup of a VPN for anonymizing traffic on the Internet, as well as handling a second call during a conversation. Via: Lilbits: Linux laptops and phones and a Windows 11 workaround
Manjaro ARM Beta16 of Phosh for PinePhone!
The Manjaro ARM project is proud to announce our sixteenth BETA release for the PinePhone running Phosh!
