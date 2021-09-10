CentOS and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Manage CentOS Stream with Foreman
In December 2021, CentOS 8 will reach end of life and be replaced by CentOS Stream. One of the major changes between previous iterations of CentOS and CentOS Stream is the lack of minor versions. Centos Stream has adopted a continuous release cycle. From the beginning of this year, developers in the Foreman community started to see the benefits of earlier bug detection and patching that CentOS Stream offers as a result of the continuous releases. We no longer have to wait for the next release to take advantage of the latest changes and bugfixes. A veteran Linux community enthusiast noted that this move also brings RHEL developers closer than ever to the FOSS community.
Why DevSecOps fails: 4 signs of trouble | The Enterprisers Project
Fail-fast culture can be advantageous for modern systems design and development. But “fail fast” usually connotes learning and improvement. Without that piece, it becomes just “fail” – the speed doesn’t really matter.
This principle applies to DevSecOps, which like DevOps depends on a culture of continuous learning and improvement. You won’t always get it right and you will learn some lessons by taking missteps along the way.
How to manage hybrid teams: 4 priorities | The Enterprisers Project
To attract and retain top talent these days, organizations need to offer remote or hybrid work options. But flexible work models are not without their challenges.
A successful hybrid work model requires employees to navigate the blurred lines between work and personal time, to stay connected as a virtual team, and to be productive even while working across time zones.
For managers, it also requires a shared definition of what flexible work looks like for your team and an understanding of the right skills to help everyone thrive in this new environment.
Redefining the possibilities of IT automation across your ecosystem with Red Hat partners
As the modern IT environment continues to evolve, it continues to grow in complexity. An organization’s technology stack may not look the same as it did five years ago, let alone five months ago. In addition, organizations are expected to scale faster than ever to meet customer demands in a digital world. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is our key for the enterprise to demystify complex systems and innovate at pace with the industry by breaking down bottlenecks caused by repetitive, manual processes. With the introduction of Ansible Automation Platform 2 announced today, IT teams can now take advantage of self-contained automation capabilities to make it even easier to address automation at scale across a range of environments and systems.
Central to delivering and supporting portable IT automation is the Red Hat partner ecosystem. Three years ago, we launched the Red Hat Ansible Automation Certification Program to equip users with trusted and reliable automation content provided by Red Hat and our partners. Since then, Red Hat has introduced Ansible Content Collections to package certified Ansible content, such as modules, plugins, documentation and playbooks, making it even easier for users to manage, consume and deploy automation solutions.
Today, we are proud to announce that there are nearly 100 supported partner platforms enabled by Ansible Content Collections, nearly double since this time last year. Red Hat’s growing catalog of ready-to-use, certified Ansible content is a testament to the power of automation and the real results seen by users.
Ansible automation around the world
In the last year, organizations across the globe have operated under dynamically changing business requirements. 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that respondents in its recent Voice of the Enterprise: DevOps, Organizational Dynamics survey indicated "flexibility to quickly respond to changes" (52%) as the top DevOps benefit. While only 36% of respondents described the level of IT automation in their organization as "mostly or all automated processes," respondents expect it to grow to 47% in 12 months.
Extending automation across the organization: How we can create a new culture of automation from legacy IT siloes
Automation is about empowering people to do more, to focus on bigger picture problems and to use tools to perform the rote tasks that do not require or benefit from manual intervention. When IT automation was first introduced, it began as a task-driven, domain specific initiative; script-based tools were a reaction to address the pain points of a single job function. This original wave of automation was about enabling an individual to do more, faster, generally taking place in small pockets and usually orthogonal to other similar efforts taking place elsewhere in the same organization.
Technology professionals across various teams often dealt with similar issues, but tackled them separately and thus with less efficiency. As the scale and complexity of technology platforms grow more interdependent and application deployments more frequent, enterprises need to drive business agility and transformation while taking the friction out of the system.
While IT automation tasks have traditionally been human initiated, the sheer volume of platforms, application components, configurations, deployments and changes associated with digital transformation require a new approach. In order for organizations to meet these challenges, they must break down the siloes that so frequently exist among teams to integrate best practices, tools and processes. They need to adopt a new approach to operations through autonomous automation.
From the datacenter to the edge: The open hybrid cloud vision for Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2
At AnsibleFest 2021, we introduced a re-architected Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to meet the changing needs of the open hybrid cloud, so teams can create, test and deploy automation with greater speed and scalability in cloud-native and containerized environments. What many customers will notice is that the feature terminology looks unfamiliar; this was done to reflect the cloud-native foundation of Ansible Automation Platform 2.
Adam Young: Ampere
Time for a change, and a big one at that. As of September 20th, I am now a full time Employee of Ampere Computing. I am in the Software Development team, working on Open Source stuff. That means Linux Kernel and Open Stack, among other things.
I’ll post more on why in the future. Why I left Red Hat, and why I specifically chose Ampere. Both deserve a well formed explanation, as both are very important to me. My head is not there yet, it is in code and machines and processes.
How IBM Public Cloud struggled against AWS and Microsoft
Secure your Python applications with Thoth recommendations
This article introduces you to using Thoth's security recommender to scan for flaws in your Python applications. Security checks were recently added in Project Thoth, a cloud-based resolver for Python applications.
IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now
We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages. At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials.
Audiocasts/Shows: Why GNU/Linux, Brave Talk, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta, Coder Radio, and FLOSS Weekly
Volla OS with new features
The Volla Phone and Volla Phone X have each received an update with bug fixes this month. After the security update for the new model is up to date, we will also update the Volla Phone. [...] The latest update, OTA-19, fixes a bug that caused it to repeatedly confirm the WLAN connection. We are already working on the next update. With it, we want to introduce a more convenient setup of a VPN for anonymizing traffic on the Internet, as well as handling a second call during a conversation. Via: Lilbits: Linux laptops and phones and a Windows 11 workaround
Manjaro ARM Beta16 of Phosh for PinePhone!
The Manjaro ARM project is proud to announce our sixteenth BETA release for the PinePhone running Phosh!
