HowTos
  • MySQL 8 Master-Slave replication on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX

    Sometimes we may need to replicate data from one MySQL DB server to one or more MySQL DB servers automatically. Basically, database administrators perform database-related tasks such as replication, clustering, and auto-failover. Managing MySQL database servers and performing replication tasks are the responsibilities of database experts. In this article, we will learn how to set up master-slave MySQL database replication in Ubuntu 20.04. In this article, we will use MySQL 8 for replication.

  • Snap your Shell scripts !!! | Ogra's blog

    A colleague recently talked me into buying one of these nifty HDMI to USB video capture dongles that allows me to try out my ARM boards attached to my desktop without the need for a separate monitor. Your video output just ends up in a window on your desktop … this is quite a feature for just 11€

  • Lenovo 510S 07ICB on steroids
  • How to Add Directory to PATH Variable in Linux

    In Linux, executable files reside in many different directories. But you may have noticed that you do not provide a directory path while running your common commands. So you might wonder, how does the Linux system know where the relative executable is.

    That's where the PATH variable comes in, the PATH variable stores all paths of the directories where the executables are. So when you issue a command, the Linux system traverses the given directories in the PATH variable until it finds the relevant script/executable.

  • Install Varnish Cache for Apache on CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    The cache is often the most critical piece of software for a web-based business.

    Varnish Cache is a popular – and powerful – open source HTTP engine/reverse HTTP proxy used by more than 3.4 million websites.

    Varnish Cache is an open-source caching HTTP reverse proxy that can help improve a web server’s performance.

    In this guide, we will show you how to install Varnish Cache and use it.

  • Touch Command in Linux (5 examples)

    Touch command is commonly used to create an empty file in Linux. It can be also used to change file timestamps.

    In this tutorial, we learn about touch command in Linux with useful examples.

IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now

We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages. At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials. Read more

Audiocasts/Shows: Why GNU/Linux, Brave Talk, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta, Coder Radio, and FLOSS Weekly

  • Want To Save The Planet? Install Linux! - Invidious

    One of the most often asked questions that I get is "Why do you run Linux?" There are many reasons that I personally run Linux, but maybe the most important reason is this: Linux can help save the environment!

  • Brave Talk: Reselling Jitsi As A Privacy Chat - Invidious

    Recently Brave opened up public access to their new chat service Brave Talk except it's not actually a new chat service it's literally just Jitsi with a couple on minor CSS tweaks

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta

    Today we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13 and uses about 800MB to 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta.

  • Falling for FastAPI | Coder Radio 433

    Mike's falling in love with FastAPI and gives us a hint at the next project he's building. Plus, our thoughts on employee machine monitoring and building a transition plan when you are ready to quit your job.

  • FLOSS Weekly 649: Open Firmware

    Daniel Maslowski joins Doc Searls and Dan Lynch to talk about open firmware. Open firmware is an almost ironic term, especially for IP cameras, given the proprietary purposes of most manufacturers. There is a large and active community of code and developments around open firmware, led largely in part by Maslowski.

Volla OS with new features

The Volla Phone and Volla Phone X have each received an update with bug fixes this month. After the security update for the new model is up to date, we will also update the Volla Phone. [...] The latest update, OTA-19, fixes a bug that caused it to repeatedly confirm the WLAN connection. We are already working on the next update. With it, we want to introduce a more convenient setup of a VPN for anonymizing traffic on the Internet, as well as handling a second call during a conversation.  Read more Via: Lilbits: Linux laptops and phones and a Windows 11 workaround

Manjaro ARM Beta16 of Phosh for PinePhone!

The Manjaro ARM project is proud to announce our sixteenth BETA release for the PinePhone running Phosh! Read more

