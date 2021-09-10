Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of September 2021 10:02:34 PM

Package managers are really easy to use, but it is also true that many people prefer to do operations in a graphical environment. That’s why we present to you some graphical package managers in Linux. We will cover the basic operation of them focusing on the most popular ones.

What is a graphical package manager?

In the previous post, we have learned that it is a package manager that helps us to install, uninstall and do many operations with packages. Although these programs are relatively easy to use, they have to be invoked from the console. So, if you are a novice user coming from Windows or macOS, maybe the impact is bigger and some introduction is needed.

So, to save time and ease the transition to Linux for newbies, the community has developed programs that act as front-ends for these package managers. Of these programs, some are developed by the distribution itself but others are developed by third parties.

With these graphical package managers we can do the same operations as in the terminal, but of course all from a comfortable graphical interface. Even if you are a novice or an experienced user, you should know these tools because you will be able to save time on the system.