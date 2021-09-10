Linux Devices and Open Hardware
-
Evertiq - Pre-order for UP Xtreme i11 Edge Compute Enabling Kit sta...
. By utilizing pre-loaded Ubuntu OS, Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit, MRAA and UPM I/O and various sensor libraries, users can rapidly deploy and jump-start their development of edge computing project.
-
Fujitsu introduces Wirepas Massive USB dongle for location tracking, IoT mesh networking - CNX Software
I was first introduced to Wirepas Massive mesh networking a few days ago when I covered Solidrun Solidsense N8 IoT Compact Wirepas Massive gateway comprised of an NXP i.MX 8M Nano processor running Linux and a module based on Nordic Semi nRF52832 wireless MCU handling Wirepsd Massive through its 2.4 GHz radio.
-
Nicla Sense ME - Arduino PRO meets Bosch SensorTech's motion and environmental sensors - CNX Software
Arduino is going full steam ahead with its Arduino PRO family of boards for industrial applications. After the announcement of the Portenta H7 Lite board earlier this month, the company has now introduced the Arduino Nicla Sense ME designed in collaboration with Bosch Sensortec.
The Nicla Sense ME (Motion & Environment) board comes with a range of Bosch Sensortec sensors notably a 9DoF smart motion sensor and a 4DoF environmental sensor with AI capabilities, and targets industrial IoT applications either for research projects, rapid prototyping, or commercial products.
-
Is Your Movie Too Loud? Can’t Hear The Dialogue? This Circuit Can Help. | Hackaday
Everyone loves watching movies, that is, so long as you can hear what the characters on screen are saying. [GreatScott] found this second part difficult while watching through BladeRunner 2049, so he designed an automatic volume adjuster to assist.
At a high level, the solution is fairly straightforward; when there is loud music playing in a movie, turn the volume down. The challenge is how to actually achieve that. The first step was controlling the volume. To avoid having to modify or damage his sound system, [GreatScott] opted instead to mimic the volume up and down signals of his remote over IR. Using the very handy IRremote library for Arduino and its built-in decoding functionality, he was able to identify and replicate the signals with his own IR LED.
The second step in this process was measuring the volume of the movie. [GreatScott] achieved this with a microphone and amplifier circuit, that was then piped into one of the analog pins of the Arduino Pro Micro at the heart of the build. Since the audio being sampled could have a frequency as high as 20 kHz, the ADC Prescaler had to be adjusted from its standard value, which would have only permitted measurements at less than 5 kHz.
-
BFree Brings Intermittent Computing To Python
Generally speaking, we like our computing devices to remain on and active the whole time we’re using them. But there are situations, such as off-grid devices that run on small solar cells, where constant power is by no means a guarantee. That’s where the concept of intermittent computing comes into play, and now thanks to the BFree project, you can develop Python software that persists even when the hardware goes black.
-
Old dining table converted into the ultimate poker table using Arduino and LEDs | Arduino Blog
Poker is a fun game to play with a group of friends or as part of a league, and manually having to keep track of turns by passing a dealer chip around can get tiresome… quickly. Redditor tatey13 had the idea to build a custom poker table with some extra features that makes playing easier and more fun.
The table started off as an old dining room table, which was promptly sanded and had a large oval cut from its center to make room for the lighting and a soft play surface. Additionally, eight spaces were created around the table at even intervals that each have a metal container and a light-up pushbutton for getting user inputs. A long LED strip was also glued to the inner edge of the table to provide information about the current turn and timing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 459 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
General Motors Announces its New Linux-based Vehicle Software Platform Called ?Ultifi' That Will Reimagine Car Ownership
Cars of the future will be more like connected devices on wheels and software-based, allowing customers to add new functions and features to their vehicles just as easily as downloading apps to a smartphone. Software based vehicles can also be kept up to date by receiving regular over-the-air updates to add new features and functionality. Building vehicles that are more like smartphones is a model pioneered in the auto industry by electric automaker Tesla, but now legacy automakers are making plans to transition to software based vehicles, the latest is U.S. automaker General Motors. The company on Tuesday announced a new end-to-end vehicle software platform called "Ultifi" that will underpin its future vehicles. The platform was designed entirely in-house and will allow GM and its customers the ability to add new vehicle features and functions and personalization options so cusomters can make their vehicles an extension of their digital lives.
IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now
We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages. At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials.
Audiocasts/Shows: Why GNU/Linux, Brave Talk, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta, Coder Radio, and FLOSS Weekly
Volla OS with new features
The Volla Phone and Volla Phone X have each received an update with bug fixes this month. After the security update for the new model is up to date, we will also update the Volla Phone. [...] The latest update, OTA-19, fixes a bug that caused it to repeatedly confirm the WLAN connection. We are already working on the next update. With it, we want to introduce a more convenient setup of a VPN for anonymizing traffic on the Internet, as well as handling a second call during a conversation. Via: Lilbits: Linux laptops and phones and a Windows 11 workaround
Recent comments
25 min 42 sec ago
35 min 14 sec ago
38 min 45 sec ago
47 min 54 sec ago
57 min 57 sec ago
3 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago