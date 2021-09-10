mesa 21.2.3

Hi list, The next, regularly scheduled release of mesa is here. Due to the broken cadence of the last release this one is slightly smaller than normal (once you discount all of the release metadata commits). There is a bit of everything here, but not too much of any one thing, which is what one would normally expect by this point in the cycle. Overall I think this is trending nicely for the 21.2 series. Cheers, Dylan

Thibault Saunier: GStreamer: one repository to rule them all

For the last years, the GStreamer community has been analysing and discussing the idea of merging all the modules into one single repository. Since all the official modules are released in sync and the code evolves simultaneously between those repositories, having the code split was a burden and several core GStreamer developers believed that it was worth making the effort to consolidate them into a single repository. As announced a while back this is now effective and this post is about explaining the technical choices and implications of that change. You can also check out our Monorepo FAQ for a list of questions and answers. [...] Since we can not create new merge requests in your name on gitlab, we wrote a move_mrs_to_monorepo script that you can run yourself. The script is located in the gstreamer repository and you can start moving all your pending MRs by simply calling it (scripts/move_mrs_to_monorepo.py and follow the instructions).

Raspberry Pi Pico Makes For Expeditious Input Device

With its copious number of GPIO pins and native USB, the Raspberry Pi Pico is arguably the ideal microcontroller for developing your own platform agnostic USB Human Input Devices. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out how quickly the $4 USD board allowed [Alberto Nunez] to put together a pair of foot pedals for his computer.