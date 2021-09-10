today's leftovers
Best Linux Distros for Business - LinuxTechLab
GNU/Linux has become predominantly a business system, flexible, reliable, secure, and above all a free system in most cases, or at least a cheaper one that allows companies to invest in other areas and do without licenses to be more competitive, in addition to the ability to change the source code to create more customized solutions according to their needs.
Linux has not achieved success on desktops, but it is undoubtedly very important for servers, supercomputers, and at the business level. So, here we are going to present the 6 best Linux distributions for businesses that are currently available. Also, BYOD has spread and is becoming increasingly popular among employees of large and small companies, including SMBs, if you need it.
Federico Mena-Quintero: Librsvg's development branch is now called main
I have just renamed librsvg's master branch to main, as other modules already have.
Lofi Cyberpunk
I'll tell more about them soon). Because I'm beta testing Krita 5.0 beta 1 appimage on GNU/Linux, I could use the Stylise filter of Gmic. It was at first designed to apply the style of a painting (eg. Van Gogh) into a photo.
Develop Your Open Source Career Through Mentorship
Mentoring and internship programs, besides being important to career growth, are also crucial to open source software development. For example, they serve to teach and engage newcomers, lower barriers to entry, and help improve the sustainability of open source projects.
“Part of starting, or growing, a successful open source community is designing the community to be sustainable,” says Karsten Wade at the Red Hat blog. “This means the project needs to be able to reliably, and repeatedly, bring in new people and help them become ongoing contributors.”
Tutanota Offers Free Encrypted Email to Open Source Projects | FOSS Force
The 10-year old Germany-based open source encrypted email startup Tutanota announced this week that it’s offering free premium subscriptions to open source developers working on qualified open source projects that are at least 30 days old.
“Open source projects need to use a standard open source license and must be non-commercial,” the company said in its online announcement. “Your project should not have paid support or pay contributors.”
General Motors Announces its New Linux-based Vehicle Software Platform Called ?Ultifi' That Will Reimagine Car Ownership
Cars of the future will be more like connected devices on wheels and software-based, allowing customers to add new functions and features to their vehicles just as easily as downloading apps to a smartphone. Software based vehicles can also be kept up to date by receiving regular over-the-air updates to add new features and functionality. Building vehicles that are more like smartphones is a model pioneered in the auto industry by electric automaker Tesla, but now legacy automakers are making plans to transition to software based vehicles, the latest is U.S. automaker General Motors. The company on Tuesday announced a new end-to-end vehicle software platform called "Ultifi" that will underpin its future vehicles. The platform was designed entirely in-house and will allow GM and its customers the ability to add new vehicle features and functions and personalization options so cusomters can make their vehicles an extension of their digital lives.
IC Shortage Keeps Linux Out Of Phone Charger, For Now
We’ve been eagerly following the development of the WiFiWart for some time now, as a quad-core Cortex-A7 USB phone charger with dual WiFi interfaces that runs OpenWrt sounds exactly like the sort of thing we need in our lives. Unfortunately, we’ve just heard from [Walker] that progress on the project has been slowed down indefinitely by crippling chip shortages. At this point, we’ve all heard how the chip shortage is impacting the big players out there. It makes sense that automakers are feeling the pressure, since they are buying literally millions of components at a clip. But stories like this are a reminder that even an individual’s hobby project can be sidelined by parts that are suddenly 40 times as expensive as they were when you first put them in your bill of materials.
Audiocasts/Shows: Why GNU/Linux, Brave Talk, Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 Beta, Coder Radio, and FLOSS Weekly
Volla OS with new features
The Volla Phone and Volla Phone X have each received an update with bug fixes this month. After the security update for the new model is up to date, we will also update the Volla Phone. [...] The latest update, OTA-19, fixes a bug that caused it to repeatedly confirm the WLAN connection. We are already working on the next update. With it, we want to introduce a more convenient setup of a VPN for anonymizing traffic on the Internet, as well as handling a second call during a conversation. Via: Lilbits: Linux laptops and phones and a Windows 11 workaround
