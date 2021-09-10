Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference, Stuffing Rust Into Linux (LWN), and Latest From Phoronix A discussion on folios A few weeks ago, Matthew Wilcox might have guessed that his session at the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference would be focused rather differently. But, as we reported earlier in September, his folio patch set ran into some, perhaps unexpected, opposition and, ultimately, did not land in the mainline for 5.15. Instead of discussing how to use folios as part of the File Systems microconference, he led a discussion that was, at least in part, on the path forward for them. Wilcox began by noting that the folio patches had not been merged and that he did not have clear direction from Linus Torvalds about what "needs to be changed in order to make it acceptable to him". That is a rather different outcome than Wilcox had been hoping for, so the session was not going to be about "what you need to do in order to enable your filesystems to go faster" using folios. "That's not where we are."

The Rust for Linux project [LWN.net] The first ever Rust for Linux conference, known as Kangrejos, got underway on September 13. Organizer Miguel Ojeda used the opening session to give an overview of why there is interest in using Rust in the kernel, where the challenges are, and what the current status is. The talk and following discussion provided a good overview of what is driving this initiative and where some of the sticking points might be.

Key Rust concepts for the kernel [LWN.net] The first day of the online Kangrejos conference was focused on introducing the effort to bring the Rust programming language into the Linux kernel. On the second day, conference organizer Miguel Ojeda shifted to presenting the Rust language itself with an emphasis on what Rust can provide for kernel development. The result was a useful resource for anybody who is curious about this project, but who has not yet had the time to become familiar with Rust. Ojeda began by stressing that the talk was not meant to be a tutorial; to actually learn the language, one should get a good book and work from that. There is no way to cover everything needed in an hour of talk (a fact that became abundantly clear as time went on), but he hoped to be able to show some of the key ideas behind Rust. In the end, though, the only way to really understand the language is to sit down and write some code.

More Rust concepts for the kernel [LWN.net] The first day of the Kangrejos (Rust for Linux) conference introduced the project and what it was trying to accomplish; day 2 covered a number of core Rust concepts and their relevance to the kernel. On the third and final day of the conference, Wedson Almeida Filho delved deeper into how Rust can be made to work in the Linux kernel, covered some of the lessons that have been learned so far, and discussed next steps with a number of kernel developers. Almeida started by noting that he is not a Rust developer and does not feel that the language is perfect; he does believe, though, that it can solve some problems in the kernel. He works as an Android platform security-team engineer and has been looking for ways to improve that platform — specifically, to reduce its attack surface. Rust can do that, he said; it also helps with correctness and provides an expressive type system with features that C cannot match.

Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack - Phoronix Libcamera as an open-source camera stack that has been coming together over the past few years has been maturing quite well, broadening its supported hardware and feature set, and more in filling a void in the Linux camera ecosystem. Longtime Linux kernel developer Laurent Pinchart presented yesterday at the Embedded Linux Conference around libcamera and how it has developed over the past three years, the current state, and some of the future work for improving Linux camera support.

"pkill_on_warn" Proposed For Killing Linux Processes That Cause A Kernel Warning - Phoronix A new kernel option was proposed today called "pkill_on_warn" that would kill all threads in a process if that process provoked a kernel warning. Currently when a process triggers a kernel warning there is no impact on that process by default. The Linux kernel does have a "panic_on_warn" option to cause a kernel panic when a warning happens, but pkill_on_warn would be less of an overkill and at least keep the system up and running.

Free Software Review: GNOME Web 3.38.2 on Debian GNU/Linux 11. A worthy replacement for your current browser? With so many web browsers out there to pick from, many of them really aren’t very different from each other, and few take the time to work like the other applications on your desktop. In Windows, nobody notices this because none of the applications (even from Microsoft) or system settings menus are consistent. They duplicate functionality, have different GUI conventions, and the entire thing is a usability hell. GNOME tries to be a bit “cleaner” than this. In Windows 11, in fact, Microsoft tried to steal from Chrome OS, GNOME, and the Mac’s “clean” interface design, but reverted to form and immediately crapped it up with the usual junk and ads and trialware, and a store that nobody wanted to use to begin with because there’s still time to repeat that disaster again. But the point, here, is that GNOME (and to a lesser extent) KDE for various *nix operating systems (they’re portable), try not to confound the user and present them with a giant headache of pointlessness and redundancy and bugs. Which is nice. That’s where GNOME Web comes in. The development name is Epiphany, because that was the application’s original name, when it started as a project to build a web browser around the Mozilla rendering engine, Gecko. In the late 2000s, Mozilla decided to make it difficult to use their engine in anything but Firefox, forcing the GNOME Web developers to go a different way. Also: This change in Google Chrome 94 will make you switch to Firefox - itsfoss.net