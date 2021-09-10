Mixxx 2.3.1 Free DJ Software Adds Support for New Controllers, Improves HiDPI Support
Fans of the open-source DJ software will be happy to learn that the Mixxx 2.3.1 release introduces support for 125% and 175% HiDPI scale factors to make the application look better on HiDPI/4K displays. However, it should be noted the fact that this feature is only supported on systems where Qt 5.14 or later is installed.
This update to one of the greatest and free DJ software out there also brings support for new hardware. For example, it adds mappings for the Numark DJ2GO2 Touch and Numark Mixtrack Pro FX controllers, and updates the mappings for the Behringer DDM4000 mixer and the Denon MC7000 controller.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 559 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference, Stuffing Rust Into Linux (LWN), and Latest From Phoronix
Free Software Review: GNOME Web 3.38.2 on Debian GNU/Linux 11. A worthy replacement for your current browser?
With so many web browsers out there to pick from, many of them really aren’t very different from each other, and few take the time to work like the other applications on your desktop. In Windows, nobody notices this because none of the applications (even from Microsoft) or system settings menus are consistent. They duplicate functionality, have different GUI conventions, and the entire thing is a usability hell. GNOME tries to be a bit “cleaner” than this. In Windows 11, in fact, Microsoft tried to steal from Chrome OS, GNOME, and the Mac’s “clean” interface design, but reverted to form and immediately crapped it up with the usual junk and ads and trialware, and a store that nobody wanted to use to begin with because there’s still time to repeat that disaster again. But the point, here, is that GNOME (and to a lesser extent) KDE for various *nix operating systems (they’re portable), try not to confound the user and present them with a giant headache of pointlessness and redundancy and bugs. Which is nice. That’s where GNOME Web comes in. The development name is Epiphany, because that was the application’s original name, when it started as a project to build a web browser around the Mozilla rendering engine, Gecko. In the late 2000s, Mozilla decided to make it difficult to use their engine in anything but Firefox, forcing the GNOME Web developers to go a different way. Also: This change in Google Chrome 94 will make you switch to Firefox - itsfoss.net
mesa 21.2.3
pre>Hi list, The next, regularly scheduled release of mesa is here. Due to the broken cadence of the last release this one is slightly smaller than normal (once you discount all of the release metadata commits). There is a bit of everything here, but not too much of any one thing, which is what one would normally expect by this point in the cycle. Overall I think this is trending nicely for the 21.2 series. Cheers, Dylan Also: Mesa 21.2.3 Released As A Small Update To This Graphics Driver Stack - Phoronix
Thibault Saunier: GStreamer: one repository to rule them all
For the last years, the GStreamer community has been analysing and discussing the idea of merging all the modules into one single repository. Since all the official modules are released in sync and the code evolves simultaneously between those repositories, having the code split was a burden and several core GStreamer developers believed that it was worth making the effort to consolidate them into a single repository. As announced a while back this is now effective and this post is about explaining the technical choices and implications of that change. You can also check out our Monorepo FAQ for a list of questions and answers. [...] Since we can not create new merge requests in your name on gitlab, we wrote a move_mrs_to_monorepo script that you can run yourself. The script is located in the gstreamer repository and you can start moving all your pending MRs by simply calling it (scripts/move_mrs_to_monorepo.py and follow the instructions).
Recent comments
5 hours 27 min ago
5 hours 28 min ago
7 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 12 min ago
8 hours 21 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
10 hours 56 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 5 min ago