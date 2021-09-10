today's leftovers
Raspberry Pi helped restore this boat to former glory
The accessibility and reuse of legal data is paramount for promoting transparency, accountability and, ultimately, trust towards governance institutions. The aggregation of structured and semi-structured legal data inevitably leads to the big data realm and a series of challenges for the generation, handling, and analysis of large datasets. When it comes to data generation, LEOS represents a legal informatics tool that is maturing quickly. Now in its third release, it effectively supports the drafting of legal documents using Akoma Ntoso compatible schemes. However, the tool, originally developed for cooperative legislative drafting, can be repurposed to draft parliamentary control documents. This is achieved through the use of actor-oriented software components, referred to as software agents, which enable system interoperability by interlinking the text editing system with parliamentary control datasets. A validated corpus of written questions from the Hellenic Parliament is used to evaluate the feasibility of the endeavour, and the feasibility of using it as an authoring tool for written parliamentary questions and generation of standardised, open, legislative data. Systemic integration not only proves the tool’s versatility, but also opens up new grounds in interoperability between formerly unrelated legal systems and data sources.
Steam Beta Improves Its Vulkan Pre-Caching System, PipeWire Capture Now Opt-In - Phoronix
With the initial Steam Deck release quickly approaching, Valve continues to be quite busy on a variety of improvements to enhance their Steam Linux builds.
Hitting the Steam beta state tonight is an improved Vulkan pre-caching system. Steam's Vulkan pre-caching data-sets are now separated by Proton versions and graphics driver capabilities. In turn this should lead to smaller Vulkan cache sizes for users by avoiding the downloading of unnecessary/irrelevant caches while not impacting the performance goals of pre-caching. Though in transitioning to this new scheme, moving to this new beta will start from scratch with its downloads.
How to Set up Load Balancing for Apache Tomcat
Load balancing refers to distributing tasks to a set of resources to reduce the heavy workload on a single resource. Think of a load balancer as a traffic cop that manages the traffic from the clients and distributes it across multiple servers.
Load balancing enhances performance and ensures the servers do not go down due to heavy workload. It can also help manage the traffic if one of the resources is down.
This tutorial will show you how to set up a load balancer on Apache Tomcat using the Apache HTTP server.
NOTE: Before we proceed, ensure you have Apache Tomcat and Apache HTTPD installed and working correctly. Check out our tutorial on the topics to learn more.
Peter Czanik: Syslog-ng 3.34: MQTT destination with TLS and WebSocket support
Version 3.33 of syslog-ng arrived with basic MQTT support. Version 3.34 has added many important features to it: user authentication, TLS support and WebSocket support. These features give you both security and flexibility while sending log messages to an MQTT broker.
This blog helps you to make your first steps securing your MQTT connection.
All the Methods To Run a Virtual Machine on Linux System
Virtual machines are great if you’re trying to deploy a machine into your current operating system without doing any hard partitioning. No matter if you’re a Linux sysadmin or a developer, using a virtual machine is always fun and interesting. Now, you might question that the virtual machines make your original OS slower, and it’s kind of heavy to run on a regular basis. Yes, it’s always a bit heavy to execute virtual machines on the system. Nonetheless, using a virtual machine/Virtual machine on Linux can be a quick solution to test any program or run any application for a short time. Some power users also claim that using a Virtual machine actually increases the work efficiency as it allows you to test or run programs without restarting the entire system.
Is Fish Shell Better Than ZSH?
As Linux power users, we spend most of our computing time working in the terminal. When it comes to which shell to use, there are three main competitors: Bash, ZSH, and Fish. Bash is the grandfather, and it powers tons of Linux distributions as the default shell. If you have ever used a terminal session, chances are you have come across Bash. This complete article will break down the features of two close competitors: ZSH and Fish. By the end of this article, you should know what are the similarities and differences of these shells.
