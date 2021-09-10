Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 30th of September 2021 12:49:03 PM

Linux is one of the most powerful operating systems, powering numerous devices all across the globe. Linux is free and open-source that drives the foundation of major infrastructure, for example, the internet. It’s a powerful operating system that can bring the most out of your machine and productivity.

For new users, however, getting into Linux can be daunting. There are numerous choices and technicalities. This “newness” factor can be overwhelming for many. In practice, Linux is not as difficult as it seems.

This guide will explore some of the best Linux distros to consider if you’re willing to learn Linux.

Let’s have a look at Windows. It comes with all the necessary binaries and libraries packed in one. Microsoft internally develops and distributes these parts. If you’re willing to use Windows, then you have to use the version Microsoft is offering.

In the case of Linux, that’s not the case. Each component of Linux is available separately. Each of the components is developed by various organizations and communities. Most of these components are open-source and available free of cost.

In theory, you could grab all the components you need, bake them together, and build your own Linux system. However, that’s quite a tedious task. This is where Linux distros come in. Any distro comes with all the necessary components and some additional components and tweaks.