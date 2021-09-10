All the Methods To Run a Virtual Machine on Linux System
Virtual machines are great if you’re trying to deploy a machine into your current operating system without doing any hard partitioning. No matter if you’re a Linux sysadmin or a developer, using a virtual machine is always fun and interesting. Now, you might question that the virtual machines make your original OS slower, and it’s kind of heavy to run on a regular basis. Yes, it’s always a bit heavy to execute virtual machines on the system. Nonetheless, using a virtual machine/Virtual machine on Linux can be a quick solution to test any program or run any application for a short time. Some power users also claim that using a Virtual machine actually increases the work efficiency as it allows you to test or run programs without restarting the entire system.
Is Fish Shell Better Than ZSH?
As Linux power users, we spend most of our computing time working in the terminal. When it comes to which shell to use, there are three main competitors: Bash, ZSH, and Fish.
Bash is the grandfather, and it powers tons of Linux distributions as the default shell. If you have ever used a terminal session, chances are you have come across Bash.
This complete article will break down the features of two close competitors: ZSH and Fish. By the end of this article, you should know what are the similarities and differences of these shells.
today's howtos
-
Last days i was confronted with issue above. i tried many solutions but it doesn’t really work , let me show you in this small tutorials how i have fixed it.
-
I need to find out the CUDA version installed on Linux. How do I know what version of CUDA I have?
There are various ways and commands to check for the version of CUDA installed on Linux or Unix-like systems. Finding a version ensures that your application uses a specific feature or API. Hence, you need to get the CUDA version from the CLI.
-
ZSH is a popular Unix shell that extends the Bourne Again Shell. It comes packed with features and improvements over Bash. If you are a regular terminal user, having an exceptional terminal session will improve your workflow and help you enjoy using the terminal.
This tutorial will teach you how to set up a ZSH shell and add features, such as command auto-suggestions.
-
The Google Chromecast, growing in popularity, is one of the more useful streaming devices available to users worldwide today. You can use this elaborate device to stream content, show off your home videos on a bigger screen, and share presentations.
The device is simple enough, but it does take some work to get it set up and working correctly. This article will teach you how to start using your Google Chromecast and provide some helpful tips along the way.
-
Debian and Debian-based Kali Linux come with Firefox as the default web browser. But this does not mean that you cannot install other web browsers in it.
Google Chrome is hugely popular and you probably already use it on other systems. If you want to install Chrome on Debian, you can surely do so.
You won’t find Google Chrome in the repositories of Debian because it is not open source software but you can download and install it from Chrome website.
-
Drupal is a free and open-source content management system based on the LAMP stack. Drupal has great standard features that allow you to create powerful websites and blogs. It comes with a lot of themes, plugins, and widgets that help you to create a website without any programming knowledge. It provides a lot of features such as multi-site support, multi-language support, comment system, RSS feed, user registration, and more.
In this post, we will show you how to install Drupal CMS with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Debian 11.
-
Cockpit is a server management dashboard that provides real-time information on the state of your machine. In addition to CPU load, filesystem statistics, processes, and other data, it also gives access to the system. When you're not signed in to the control panel, Cockpit doesn't use any server resources. The Cockpit service only begins when you go to the control panel and use it.
You can use Cockpit to manage your server and solve network problems. It also logs in with sudo, which allows you elevated privileges on the system - so there's no need for a separate group of users.
-
KVM refers to the Kernel-based Virtual Machine which helps to run multiple Linux or window-based isolated guests along with their own OS and virtual dedicated hardware. To run KVM your system must be compatible with hardware virtualization extensions, such as AMD-V or Intel-VT.
The VM template is a copy of the virtual machine including specific virtual machine configuration as well as guest OS. If you need to deploy multiple VM of the same instance then creating a virtual machine using a template comes in handy which plays a huge role in saving time as well as storage.
This tutorial shows you how to create a VM template from the existing VM on KVM. In this article, the installation of KVM and creating Linux OS templates are done on Ubuntu 20.04 system. Before continuing to the process you are pre-requested to ready the system with KVM installed on it.
-
VMware Workstation Pro 16 uses its own DHCP server to assign IP addresses to virtual machines. DHCP can be configured for the VMware Workstation Pro 16’s NAT and Host-only network interfaces.
You can configure the IP subnet and assignable IP ranges for each of the NAT and Host-only network interfaces of VMware Workstation Pro 16. You can also configure the DHCP server to assign specific IP addresses to specific VMware Workstation Pro 16 virtual machines.
In this article, I am going to show how to configure the DHCP server of VMware Workstation Pro 16’s NAT and Host-only network interfaces to change its IP subnet and the assignable IP ranges. I will also show you how to configure the DHCP server to assign specific IP addresses to specific VMware Workstation Pro 16 virtual machines. So, let’s get started.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to view Apache log files on Linux. For those of you who didn’t know, the Apache access log is one of several log files produced by an Apache HTTP server. This particular log file is responsible for recording data for all requests processed by the Apache server. Apache access log can be used to examine a detailed log of who has been to your website, track errors that are happening when users take some actions on your website.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step view Apache web server log files on Linux.
-
Automation is the great IT and DevOps ideal, but in my experience, anything that's not immediately convenient may as well not exist at all. There have been many times when I've come up with a pretty good solution for some task, and I'll even script it, but I stop short of making it literally automated because the infrastructure for easy automation doesn't exist on the machine I'm working on.
-
In a previous article, I introduced Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana (the ELK Stack) and the various components that make up this monitoring system. In this article, I'll look at how I use the ELK Stack to monitor my Nginx web server. This requires approximately 16GB of memory to operate.
-
First Fedora 35 Beta Server deployed as L1 KVM Guest on F34 Bare metal Server . Nested virtualization enabled via virsh console on F34 Server. Complete KVM && Cockpit install performed on L1 F35 Server Guest per https://computingforgeeks.com/how-to-install-kvm-on-fedora/
Second Debian 11 L2 KVM Guest has been deployed via Web Cockpit Console on F35 Beta Server L1 Guest with no issues.
Debian 11 L2 Guest (UEFI mode installation) virtual drive has been intensionally configured with Debian Calamares Installer.
-
Let's say you've just downloaded your free copy of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8 and created a virtual machine (VM) using Microsoft's Hyper-V virtual environment in Windows. So far, so good. But now you find yourself presented with an old-school 1024x768 screen resolution.
-
If you've ever tried writing YAML, you may have been initially pleased with how apparently easy it looks. At first glance, the YAML that's often used for configuration files, Ansible playbooks, and flat-file databases looks more or less as intuitive as a shopping list. However, there's a lot of nuance in YAML's structure, and it conceals a dangerous secret: YAML is actually a highly precise, structured, and surprisingly strict language. The good news is that you only need to understand two things to know how YAML works.
The truth about YAML is that there are only two data structures in YAML: sequences and mappings. Those are two fancy names to represent what you'll discover are very familiar concepts. This article explains them both, and more importantly, how they work together to make YAML a powerful way to represent the data you care about.
Qt Releases
-
Qt 6.2 LTS is out today as the first long-term support release in the Qt6 series and also with all of the major modules now ported over from Qt5 in aiming to make this a suitable point to transition from Qt 5.15 LTS.
-
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 2.2.
Recent comments
4 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
2 hours 47 sec ago
2 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 9 min ago
13 hours 10 min ago
15 hours 41 min ago
15 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 54 min ago