All the Methods To Run a Virtual Machine on Linux System Virtual machines are great if you’re trying to deploy a machine into your current operating system without doing any hard partitioning. No matter if you’re a Linux sysadmin or a developer, using a virtual machine is always fun and interesting. Now, you might question that the virtual machines make your original OS slower, and it’s kind of heavy to run on a regular basis. Yes, it’s always a bit heavy to execute virtual machines on the system. Nonetheless, using a virtual machine/Virtual machine on Linux can be a quick solution to test any program or run any application for a short time. Some power users also claim that using a Virtual machine actually increases the work efficiency as it allows you to test or run programs without restarting the entire system.

Is Fish Shell Better Than ZSH? As Linux power users, we spend most of our computing time working in the terminal. When it comes to which shell to use, there are three main competitors: Bash, ZSH, and Fish. Bash is the grandfather, and it powers tons of Linux distributions as the default shell. If you have ever used a terminal session, chances are you have come across Bash. This complete article will break down the features of two close competitors: ZSH and Fish. By the end of this article, you should know what are the similarities and differences of these shells.