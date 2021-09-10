IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Runtime Analysis in the Red Hat DevSecOps framework
September is "runtime analysis" month in Red Hat’s monthly Security series! Since March 2021, the Red Hat Security Ecosystem team has published monthly articles and videos on DevOps Security topics to help you learn how Red Hat can help you master the practice called DevSecOps.
By explaining how to assemble Red Hat products and introducing our security ecosystem partners, we aim to aid in your journey to deploying a comprehensive DevSecOps solution.
IBM Meets With Analysts on Monday. Why You Might Want to Own the Stock Now.
On Monday, IBM will hold a meeting with analysts, presumably to discuss the financial details of its coming spinoff of Kyndryl, the company’s 90,000-employee IT infrastructure business. You might want to be long the stock headed into the event.
Hack APAC: How will you define the new normal?
A good hackathon is a showcase for what technology, innovation, and creativity can deliver. A great hackathon lets you apply your skills to problems and challenges that inspire you. That's why we thought our readers would want to know about Hack APAC: The new normal is yours—which challenges developers to address new scenarios emerging in a post-COVID world.
3 fading and 3 future IT culture trends | The Enterprisers Project
If there’s one takeaway IT professionals across all industries can learn from this pandemic, it’s that you need to be adaptable. Systems, processes, technologies, and internal dynamics must pivot as the business landscape reinvents itself and workplace culture trends shift.
With a continuous push toward a WFH model, companies need to rethink how their infrastructure will promote collaboration, flexibility, and automation in a virtual or hybrid workplace.
As a CIO, I know how crucial it is to adopt the right IT culture trends with the staying power to benefit your team long-term versus ones that will become obsolete in this post-COVID ecosystem. Here are some of the fading IT culture trends you’ll want to leave behind, as well as a few emerging, future-minded trends to take along with you.
9 DevOps and DevSecOps best practices for the hybrid work era
DevOps and digital transformation go hand in hand. DevOps culture and methodology prizes speed, experimentation, and collaboration, all happening on cross-functional teams. The processes and tools involved in DevOps can accelerate digital transformation work across the board.
How does that translate to the new reality for many organizations of a hybrid work model, combining remote and office work? In the hybrid era, we’re all more reliant on digital tools and services, so DevOps is generally well suited to this work, some experts say.
For instance, you can more easily hire people around the world when you lose the crutch of having a shared location. “A time difference is even beneficial for certain DevOps functions, such as testing and QA. Remote and hybrid DevOps teams offer unique benefits, including continuous development cycles, better throughput, rapid scale in team structures, and cost savings,” says Helmant Elhance, president, Excellerate.
Using Ansible with REST APIs | Opensource.com
Ansible is a top open source project which, on the surface, looks to provide a simple way to standardize your existing automation and allow it to run in parallel across multiple hosts, and it does this very successfully. Yet, in reality, Ansible has the capabilities to extend what your existing automation does to incorporate other systems and really simplify tasks across all aspects of your daily routine.
This capability starts with the collections and roles that are included with Ansible and all the third-party utilities distributed through Ansible Galaxy. You may have queried APIs with a web browser or curl, but one of the overlooked capabilities of Ansible is how well it can leverage APIs as part of any playbook. This is extremely useful because the number of REST APIs being built and deployed both internally and across the global internet is increasing exponentially. There's even a public-apis GitHub repo listing hundreds of free APIs across over a dozen categories just for a sense of scale.
Kernel: AMD, Allwinner, and Linux 5.16
Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
New Video/Audio: Proton, End of Ubuntu Podcast, Archcraft, and Proxmox
