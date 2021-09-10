Kernel: AMD, Allwinner, and Linux 5.16 Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane - Phoronix Linux kernel developers have been working tirelessly to squeeze more performance out of IO_uring and the block / I/O code in general. IO_uring lead developer Jens Axboe who also serves as the Linux block subsystem's maintainer (among other roles and major contributions over the years) has used his system as a baseline for evaluating such kernel improvements. He's now moved to using AMD Zen 3 while sticking to Intel Optane storage and is seeing a mighty speed boost out of AMD's latest processors. Rather than talking in the 3.5~3.8M IOPS per-core range for evaluating kernel improvements, he is now at over 5 million IOPS per core by upgrading to AMD Zen 3 hardware.

Open-source Allwinner V3 ISP driver to enable blob-free camera support in mainline Linux - CNX Software Bootlin has just submitted the first patchset for the Allwinner V3 image signal processor (ISP) driver in mainline Linux which should pave the way for a completely open-source, blob-free camera support in Linux using V4L2. There are several blocks in an SoC for camera support including a camera input interface such as MIPI CSI 2 and an ISP to process the raw data into a usable image. Add to this the need to implement the code for sensors, and there’s quite a lot of work to get it all working. Allwinner SDK comes with several binary blobs, aka closed-source binary, but Bootlin is working on making those obsolete, having first worked on Allwinner A31, V3s/V3/S3, and A83T MIPI CSI-2 support for the camera interface driver in the V4L2 framework (and Rockchip PX30, RK1808, RK3128 and RK3288 processors), as well as implemented support for Omnivision OV8865 and OV5648 image sensors earlier this year.

Initial Allwinner V3 ISP support in mainline Linux - Bootlin's blog Several months ago, Bootlin announced ongoing work on MIPI CSI-2 support for the Allwinner A31/V3 and A83T platforms in mainline Linux, as well as support for the Omnivision OV8865 and OV5648 image sensors. This effort has been a success and while the sensor patches were already integrated in mainline Linux since, the MIPI CSI-2 controller patches are on their way towards inclusion.

Linux 5.16 To Feature More Extensible VirtIO GPU Driver With "Context Types" Addition - Phoronix Google's work on the VirtIO DRM kernel driver around the notion of "context types" and being able to initialize different types of contexts is set to be merged for Linux 5.16 in opening up more use-cases for this driver that is an important part of the open-source virtualization graphics stack for graphics. The existing VirtIO GPU driver is modeled around Virgl protocol usage for 3D within guest virtual machines but with this context init / context type work is around being able to accommodate additional protocols for GPU communication between the guest VM and the host.

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.7 Driver Released With New Extensions, More Optimizations - Phoronix AMD has pushed out one more code drop of their AMDVLK official open-source Vulkan driver before ending out the quarter. AMDVLK 2021.Q3.7 is today's latest AMD Vulkan Linux driver release. It's quite an eventful update with two new extensions, some optimizations, and other updates.

Free Software Leftovers Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in August 2021 Here’s my (twenty-third) monthly but brief update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.

Personal Management System: A personal CRM and daily routine for busy minds PMS is distributed and released under the MIT license which allows commercial use, modification, distribution, and private use. However, it comes without a warranty, liability and copyright notice are a must.

The Open Source ecosystem for Drones - itsfoss.net One of the global players is the Chinese company DJI. The 14-year-old company has dominated the drone category thanks to an aggressive pricing strategy for its hardware. But with the addition of DJI to the blacklist US Department of Commerce’s, the initial situation changes fundamentally: This step not only prevents DJI from continuing to source US components, but also means that any company that wants to do business with DJI (even if it is only the use of the DJI SDK), now has to check whether these activities comply with US regulations. This becomes a legal risk for the affected company, as does the use of Huawei hardware, the Chinese company that has been on the same list since 2019 and is next to no use in the US. An open source ecosystem is now in the process of establishing itself as the industry standard in the battle for market share. Since its inception in 2011, PX4 has become the most widely used open source flight control system for autonomous aircraft. While Auterion is the leading contributor, it is used by an external community of more than 600 contributors, including leading drone and aerospace companies, as well as companies all of whom are committed to software and hardware advancement. According to Auterion, the PX4 has two major advantages over the previous software controls for drones

First batch of videos from the LibreOffice Conference 2021 Our online conference for 2021 took place last week, and we’ve already uploaded a bunch of videos from it! Check out the playlist, using the button in the top-right – or scroll down for links to individual videos (PeerTube also to come): Please confirm that you want toÂ play a YouTube video. By accepting, you will be accessing content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

Fedora Community Blog: Nest With Fedora 2021 recordings now available! I am happy to announce the recordings for Nest With Fedora are now up on the Fedora YouTube channel. You can search for the ones you want or watch the whole playlist! There are 56 videos to peruse full of Fedora information and friends! Nest with Fedora 2021 was another huge virtual event success for our community. The event garnered 900+ registrations with an 81% turnout (4% above industry standard). This is almost double our numbers from Nest in 2020. A huge welcome to all the newcomers. We are so glad you are part of the Fedora community!

People of WordPress: Yordan Soares WordPress is open source software, maintained by a global network of contributors. There are many examples of how WordPress has changed people’s lives for the better. In this monthly series, we share some of the amazing stories. To coincide with International Translation Day and the final day of the 2021 WordPress Translation celebration, we feature the story of a WordPresser who has made a major impact in the polyglots team.