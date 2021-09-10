Nitrux 1.6.1 Is Here as One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux 5.14 as Default Kernel
The new release, Nitrux 1.6.1, is here with Linux kernel 5.14.8 as default kernel, alongside Linux kernel 5.10.69 LTS and Linux kernel 5.4.149 LTS for users who want to use a long-term supported kernel, as well as the KDE Plasma 5.22.5 desktop environment, KDE Gear 21.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.86 software suites.
On top of that, it includes the recently released Inkscape 1.1.1 scalable vector graphics editor and Mozilla Firefox 92 as default web browser, which is available as a sandboxed AppImage by default.
