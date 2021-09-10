If you use DuckDuckGo, you probably aren’t reading this.
DuckDuckGo doesn’t put any of my posts on the front page of its results even when you specifically search for them.
According to Wikipedia, DuckDuckGo has an “anti-content farm” policy that was created by CEO Gabriel Weinberg, and it was designed to filter out “sources of low quality articles”.
While there’s nothing wrong with this in theory, in fact, I am quite angry that they don’t think that what I have to say should be in their results at all, even if you search specifically for me.
Techrights has a page about DuckDuckGo’s shifty practices. Also, another one updated with more nasty things they do in 2021.
GNOME Web defaults to DuckDuckGo as a way to earn search royalties, and some others do too. They pay very little, but more than Google will to some smaller projects, and so unfortunately Tor also uses it and this after the pittance of something like $40,000 in a one off donation, if memory serves correctly.
Interestingly, GNOME Web has been making the Google experience better lately. In addition to lying to it with UA hacks to make it think you use Chrome and to silence the Get Chrome spam, they’ve added a YouTube ad blocker in the version “41” release and also, the option (disabled by default) in the privacy settings to get instant search results if you use Google.
