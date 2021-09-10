today's howtos
-
How to install tmux on Linux - Unixcop
tmux is an open-source terminal multiplexer for Unix-like operating systems. It allows multiple terminal sessions to be accessed simultaneously in a single window.
Tmux is useful for running more than one command-line program at the same time. It can also be used to detach processes from their controlling terminals, allowing remote sessions to remain active without being visible.
-
How to launch Steam games using Rofi | Hund
I recently figured out how to launch my Steam games from the shell today. This means that I can now start my games via my application launcher Rofi.
-
How to install the Nessus vulnerability scanner on Rocky Linux - TechRepublic
Nessus is a very popular vulnerability scanner used by tens of thousands of organizations across the globe. And although Nessus doesn't prevent attacks, it does a fantastic job of checking for vulnerabilities and loopholes in your company's infrastructure.
-
How to install DeSmuME on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install DeSmuME on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
Most ROMs work, they must be extracted and in your Linux Files in your file manager.
-
How to Install Overlord on Linux - Unixcop
Overlord provides a python-based console CLI which used to build Red Teaming infrastructure in an automated way. The user has to provide inputs by using the tool’s modules such as C2, Email Server, HTTP web delivery server, and the modules and scripts will be generated on a cloud provider of choice.
Overlord is still under development and it inspired and uses the Red-Baron Terraform found on Github.
The tool supports AWS and Digital Ocean.
-
How To Install Hugo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hugo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Hugo is an open-source static website generator designed for small projects and informative sites. It is written in the Go language, making it very secure and extremely fast. Hugo provides a great writing experience and is optimized for website viewing. Hugo supports unlimited content types, taxonomies, menus, dynamic API-driven content, and more, all without plugins. Additionally, you can output your content in multiple formats, including JSON or AMP
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Hugo static website engine on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Install FFmpeg on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, FFmpeg is one of the best multimedia frameworks that can be used to encode, decode, transcode, and play nearly all multimedia files that have been created on any platform. FFmpeg compiles and runs on Linux, Mac OS, Microsoft Windows, BSD systems, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the FFmpeg on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Figuring out Intel’s WiFi glitches on the AX210 chipset. / Debian GNU/Linux tells you it’s glitching. Windows somewhat obscures the glitches. / More T-Mobile Nokia Trash Can lulz. – BaronHK's Rants
I finally figured out what will make the Intel AX210 WiFi Chipset stay connected to my router and stable, without complaining about expecting hardware encrypted frames, and “software error detected in firmware” and deauthenticating for “reason 3”, among other problems.
-
The 4 Invaluable Benefits of Switching to Linux
Linux is an operating system used in everything from phones to cars and complex supercomputers, yet you can also use it to power your personal computer. The desktop may not be the space where you’re most likely to encounter Linux, but it’s more than worth your consideration. Far from being merely another tool for the job, there are several big benefits that come from taking the time to try out, learn, and maybe even stick with using the Linux desktop. Here are four advantages of switching to Linux: 1. A Free Course in Digital Ethics The free and open-source community views software differently from what you encounter on commercial operating systems. On Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, most apps come exclusively as binaries whose code you don’t have access to. This binary, though sometimes available for free, is generally a product that you pay for. The Linux world doesn’t focus on the binary but on the code itself. This code is a language, and the only way to know what it’s doing is to read it. If you (or other Linux users) can’t read the code, you have no way to know what it’s actually doing. You can only have the developer’s word. Free software is based on the four freedoms. Here they are, as defined by the Free Software Foundation...
Linux 5.14.9, 5.10.70, and 5.4.150
today's howtos
How To Pick a Linux Distribution
I have suffered from distrohopping. Now that I have settled for the last two years, here are some tips to save your time.
