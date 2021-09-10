Mozilla: Spyware (Glean), Firefox Nightly, Rust, and Privacy Add-ons
-
This Week in Glean: Announcement: Glean.js v0.19.0 supports Node.js
From the start, the Glean JavaScript SDK (Glean.js) was conceptualized as a JavaScript telemetry library for diverse JavaScript environments. When we built the proof-of-concept, we tested that idea out and created a library that worked in Qt/QML apps, websites, web extensions, Node.js servers and CLIs, and Electron apps.
However, the stakes are completely different when implementing a proof-of-concept library and a library to be used in production environments. Whereas for the proof-of-concept we wanted to try out as many platforms as possible, for the actual Glean.js library we want to minimize unnecessary work and focus on perfecting the features our users will actively benefit from. That meant, up until a few weeks ago, Glean.js supported browser extensions and Qt/QML apps. Today, that means it also supports Node.js environments.
-
These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 101
-
Dyn async traits, part 1
Over the last few weeks, Tyler Mandry and I have been digging hard into what it will take to implement async fn in traits. Per the new lang team initiative process, we are collecting our design thoughts in an ever-evolving website, the async fundamentals initiative. If you’re interested in the area, you should definitely poke around; you may be interested to read about the MVP that we hope to stabilize first, or the (very much WIP) evaluation doc which covers some of the challenges we are still working out. I am going to be writing a series of blog posts focusing on one particular thing that we have been talking through: the problem of dyn and async fn. This first post introduces the problem and the general goal that we are shooting for (but don’t yet know the best way to reach).
-
Firefox Add-on Reviews: Top anti-tracking extensions
The truth of modern tracking is that it happens in so many different and complex ways it’s practically impossible to ensure absolute tracking protection. But that doesn’t mean we’re powerless against personal data harvesters attempting to trace our every online move. There are a bunch of browser extensions that can give you tremendous anti-tracking advantages…
-
The 4 Invaluable Benefits of Switching to Linux
Linux is an operating system used in everything from phones to cars and complex supercomputers, yet you can also use it to power your personal computer. The desktop may not be the space where you’re most likely to encounter Linux, but it’s more than worth your consideration. Far from being merely another tool for the job, there are several big benefits that come from taking the time to try out, learn, and maybe even stick with using the Linux desktop. Here are four advantages of switching to Linux: 1. A Free Course in Digital Ethics The free and open-source community views software differently from what you encounter on commercial operating systems. On Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, most apps come exclusively as binaries whose code you don’t have access to. This binary, though sometimes available for free, is generally a product that you pay for. The Linux world doesn’t focus on the binary but on the code itself. This code is a language, and the only way to know what it’s doing is to read it. If you (or other Linux users) can’t read the code, you have no way to know what it’s actually doing. You can only have the developer’s word. Free software is based on the four freedoms. Here they are, as defined by the Free Software Foundation...
Linux 5.14.9, 5.10.70, and 5.4.150
How To Pick a Linux Distribution
I have suffered from distrohopping. Now that I have settled for the last two years, here are some tips to save your time.
