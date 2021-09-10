Language Selection

Mozilla: Spyware (Glean), Firefox Nightly, Rust, and Privacy Add-ons

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 1st of October 2021 01:36:52 AM
Moz/FF
  • This Week in Glean: Announcement: Glean.js v0.19.0 supports Node.js

    From the start, the Glean JavaScript SDK (Glean.js) was conceptualized as a JavaScript telemetry library for diverse JavaScript environments. When we built the proof-of-concept, we tested that idea out and created a library that worked in Qt/QML apps, websites, web extensions, Node.js servers and CLIs, and Electron apps.

    However, the stakes are completely different when implementing a proof-of-concept library and a library to be used in production environments. Whereas for the proof-of-concept we wanted to try out as many platforms as possible, for the actual Glean.js library we want to minimize unnecessary work and focus on perfecting the features our users will actively benefit from. That meant, up until a few weeks ago, Glean.js supported browser extensions and Qt/QML apps. Today, that means it also supports Node.js environments.

  • These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 101
  • Dyn async traits, part 1

    Over the last few weeks, Tyler Mandry and I have been digging hard into what it will take to implement async fn in traits. Per the new lang team initiative process, we are collecting our design thoughts in an ever-evolving website, the async fundamentals initiative. If you’re interested in the area, you should definitely poke around; you may be interested to read about the MVP that we hope to stabilize first, or the (very much WIP) evaluation doc which covers some of the challenges we are still working out. I am going to be writing a series of blog posts focusing on one particular thing that we have been talking through: the problem of dyn and async fn. This first post introduces the problem and the general goal that we are shooting for (but don’t yet know the best way to reach).

  • Firefox Add-on Reviews: Top anti-tracking extensions

    The truth of modern tracking is that it happens in so many different and complex ways it’s practically impossible to ensure absolute tracking protection. But that doesn’t mean we’re powerless against personal data harvesters attempting to trace our every online move. There are a bunch of browser extensions that can give you tremendous anti-tracking advantages…

More in Tux Machines

The 4 Invaluable Benefits of Switching to Linux

Linux is an operating system used in everything from phones to cars and complex supercomputers, yet you can also use it to power your personal computer. The desktop may not be the space where you’re most likely to encounter Linux, but it’s more than worth your consideration. Far from being merely another tool for the job, there are several big benefits that come from taking the time to try out, learn, and maybe even stick with using the Linux desktop. Here are four advantages of switching to Linux: 1. A Free Course in Digital Ethics The free and open-source community views software differently from what you encounter on commercial operating systems. On Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, most apps come exclusively as binaries whose code you don’t have access to. This binary, though sometimes available for free, is generally a product that you pay for. The Linux world doesn’t focus on the binary but on the code itself. This code is a language, and the only way to know what it’s doing is to read it. If you (or other Linux users) can’t read the code, you have no way to know what it’s actually doing. You can only have the developer’s word. Free software is based on the four freedoms. Here they are, as defined by the Free Software Foundation... Read more

Linux 5.14.9, 5.10.70, and 5.4.150

  • Linux 5.14.9
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.14.9 kernel.

All users of the 5.14 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.14.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.14.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
  • Linux 5.10.70
  • Linux 5.4.150

today's howtos

  • How to install tmux on Linux - Unixcop

    tmux is an open-source terminal multiplexer for Unix-like operating systems. It allows multiple terminal sessions to be accessed simultaneously in a single window. Tmux is useful for running more than one command-line program at the same time. It can also be used to detach processes from their controlling terminals, allowing remote sessions to remain active without being visible.

  • How to launch Steam games using Rofi | Hund

    I recently figured out how to launch my Steam games from the shell today. This means that I can now start my games via my application launcher Rofi.

  • How to install the Nessus vulnerability scanner on Rocky Linux - TechRepublic

    Nessus is a very popular vulnerability scanner used by tens of thousands of organizations across the globe. And although Nessus doesn't prevent attacks, it does a fantastic job of checking for vulnerabilities and loopholes in your company's infrastructure.

  • How to install DeSmuME on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install DeSmuME on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you! Most ROMs work, they must be extracted and in your Linux Files in your file manager.

  • How to Install Overlord on Linux - Unixcop

    Overlord provides a python-based console CLI which used to build Red Teaming infrastructure in an automated way. The user has to provide inputs by using the tool’s modules such as C2, Email Server, HTTP web delivery server, and the modules and scripts will be generated on a cloud provider of choice. Overlord is still under development and it inspired and uses the Red-Baron Terraform found on Github. The tool supports AWS and Digital Ocean.

  • How To Install Hugo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hugo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Hugo is an open-source static website generator designed for small projects and informative sites. It is written in the Go language, making it very secure and extremely fast. Hugo provides a great writing experience and is optimized for website viewing. Hugo supports unlimited content types, taxonomies, menus, dynamic API-driven content, and more, all without plugins. Additionally, you can output your content in multiple formats, including JSON or AMP This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Hugo static website engine on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How To Install FFmpeg on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, FFmpeg is one of the best multimedia frameworks that can be used to encode, decode, transcode, and play nearly all multimedia files that have been created on any platform. FFmpeg compiles and runs on Linux, Mac OS, Microsoft Windows, BSD systems, and many more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the FFmpeg on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • Figuring out Intel’s WiFi glitches on the AX210 chipset. / Debian GNU/Linux tells you it’s glitching. Windows somewhat obscures the glitches. / More T-Mobile Nokia Trash Can lulz. – BaronHK's Rants

    I finally figured out what will make the Intel AX210 WiFi Chipset stay connected to my router and stable, without complaining about expecting hardware encrypted frames, and “software error detected in firmware” and deauthenticating for “reason 3”, among other problems.

How To Pick a Linux Distribution

I have suffered from distrohopping. Now that I have settled for the last two years, here are some tips to save your time. Read more

