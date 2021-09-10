today's howtos
How to Install Snort on Ubuntu 20.04
Snort is an open-source lightweight network Intrusion Prevention System for running a network intrusion detection system (NIDS). Snort is used to monitor the package data sent/received through a specific network interface. Network intrusion detection systems can catch threats targeting your system weakness and vulnerabilities using signature-based detection and protocol analysis technologies.
When NIDS software is installed and configured correctly, can identify different kinds of attack and suspicions things like CGI attacks, network policy violations, SMB probes, malware infections, a compromised system, stealth port scan, etc.
How to Install MERN Stack for JS Based Applications on Ubuntu 20.04
MERN stack is a combination of MongoDB, Express, React, Node. All of them are based on Javascript and the stack is used to build modern web applications. It is comprising the front-end (React), back-end (Node and Express), and database components (MongoDB).
How to Install Magento on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
Written in PHP, Magento is a popular open-source, and versatile eCommerce platform that provides businesses with an online shopping cart. It leverages various PHP frameworks such as Symfony and Laminas to enhance its functionality and usability.
Magento provides you with an Administrator’s control panel that helps you create your online shop, manage product catalog, monitor transactions and invoices, and keep track of customers’ purchase behavior among many other tasks.
How to install ZOOM client on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
Zoom is a popular video conferencing software available for multiple operating systems including Linux. Here we learn the simplest way to install Zoom client on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux.
Zoom as a conferencing software can be used to perform telephone and video conferences. The basic functions of Zoom can be used free of charge and registration is not absolutely necessary. Zoom is available both as a program for the computer and as an app for all Android and iOS devices.
Even if the use of Zoom is basically free of charge, not all functions of the program are available to you in the basic free version. Not only is the number of participants in a conference limited to 100 people, but also its duration. If there are more than two people, the maximum conversation limit will be up to 40 minutes.
How to Install and Use Telnet on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Telnet is a protocol that allows you to connect to remote computers (called hosts) over a TCP/IP network using a client-server protocol to establish a connection to Transmission Control Protocol port number 23
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Telnet on a Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.
How to Install The Lounge IRC Client on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
The Lounge is a web-based IRC client written in Node.js and can be installed and then accessed from any modern browser for a native-like experience without having a dedicated application installed.
How to Backup Linux Filesystem Using dump Command
On a Linux operating system environment, mastering how to create and restore backups is a very important skill set. It is easier for well-versed Linux user to attain their data backup goals from the terminal environment without the need for a GUI-oriented application package.
The Linux dump utility is effective in creating filesystem backups on an availed storage device. However, the filesystem supported by this backup utility disregards the likes of ReiserFS and FAT.
How To Install WordPress with LEMP (Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP) on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
WordPress is the most dominant content management system written in PHP, combined with MySQL or MariaDB database. You can create and maintain a site without any prior knowledge in web development or coding. The first version of WordPress was created in 2003 by Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little and is now used by 70% of the known web market, according to W3Tech. WordPress comes in two versions: the free open source WordPress.org and WordPress.com, a paid service that starts at $5 per month up to $59. Using this content management system is easy and often seen as a stepping stone for making a blog or similar featured site.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install self-hosted WordPress using the latest Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP versions available.
How to Install & Configure Wine on Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Wine is an open-source compatibility layer that allows you to run Windows applications on Unix-like operating systems like Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS. It is an interface that translates Windows system calls into equivalent POSIX calls used by Linux and other Unix-based operating systems.
For Linux users, Wine is a savior when running Windows-based applications on UNIX systems. However, not all Windows applications will run in Wine and may have strange crashes or bugs. The Wine AppDB is a database containing a list of applications that have been tested and confirmed to work under Wine.
How to Install & Use PHP Composer on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Composer is an application-level package manager for the PHP programming language similar to NPM for Node.Js or PIP for Python. Composer provides a standard format for managing all dependencies of PHP software and the required libraries by downloading all the required PHP packages of your project and managing them for you. It is used by most modern PHP frameworks such as Laravel, Drupal, Magento, and Symfony.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to download and install composer, along with some essential how to work with composer on Debian 11 Bullseye.
How to Install Discord on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Discord client on Debian 11 Bullseye.
How to Install Opera Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, along with a built-in VPN and much more.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye.
How to Install Python 3.9 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. The Python language was created by Guido van Rossum and released in 1991, Python 2 in 2000, and Python 3 in 2008. Currently, the latest series in Python is 3.9 brings forward significant changes to language features, and how the language is developed along with a performance boost in new string functions, dictionary union operators, and more consistent and stable internal APIs.
How to Install Slack on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Slack is one of the most popular collaboration communication platforms in the world. From it was initial launch in 2013, it has grown. It is now favored amongst development teams and corporations to integrate so many services, run groups, and meetings, amongst other things. The way Slack works is to create channels for your teams, topics, customers, or co-workers. Slack also features voice and video calls, file sharing.
In the following tutorial, you will know how to install the Slack communication platform on Debian 11 Bullseye.
How to Install Snap & Snap-Store (Snapcraft) on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
By default, Debian does not come with Snap or Snap Store installed as this is a feature that was built by developed by Canonical as a faster and easier way to get the latest versions of software installed on Ubuntu systems, and Snap packages are installed from a central SNAP server operated by Canonical.
Given that Ubuntu is based on Debian, Snap can be installed and, for the most part, work with most packages. There are a few conflicts with specific packages, especially when Debian spits out a new release, luckily Debian stable releases are few and far between. The issue with Snaps VS APT package manager is that Snaps are self-contained, which results in an increased .snap due to having all its dependencies included. In contrast, APT is much lighter than its snap counterpart because it doesn’t need to bundle dependencies.
How to Install Steam on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Steam is a video game cross-platform that Valve created. It was launched as a standalone software client in September 2003 as a way for Valve to provide automatic updates for their games and expanded to include games from third-party publishers and now boasts a library filled with thousands if not tens of thousands of games across all gaming consoles.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Steam on your Debian 11 Bullseye desktop.
What Does chmod 777 Mean
Linux operating systems, like most others, offer multiple users to use the same system. This requires implementing different permissions for different files and folders to ensure the privacy of operation.
The chmod command is used for changing these permissions for the files and folders.
Chmod stands for change mode, and “mode” means permissions in Linux terminologies.
In this tutorial, we’ll cover what chmod 777 means and what the command does.
A tale of two toolchains and glibc
Over the past few years, the LLVM toolchain has seen increasing development and adoption alongside the older, more established GNU toolchain. The emergence of this new two major toolchain world is bringing challenges and questions for projects that need to support both, in particular the GNU C library (glibc), which only supports GCC. Is it worth it to fix glibc (and other projects which support only GCC) to build with LLVM? Is it better to just replace them with alternatives already supporting LLVM? Is it best to use both GCC and LLVM, each for their respective supported projects? This post is an exploration starting from these questions but does not attempt to give any definite answers. The intent here is to not be divisive and controversial, but to raise awareness by describing parts of the current status-quo and to encourage collaboration. The obvious elephant in the room, licensing, is left out despite being a very important topic. Also: Ratiu: A tale of two toolchains and glibc
The 4 Invaluable Benefits of Switching to Linux
Linux is an operating system used in everything from phones to cars and complex supercomputers, yet you can also use it to power your personal computer. The desktop may not be the space where you’re most likely to encounter Linux, but it’s more than worth your consideration. Far from being merely another tool for the job, there are several big benefits that come from taking the time to try out, learn, and maybe even stick with using the Linux desktop. Here are four advantages of switching to Linux: 1. A Free Course in Digital Ethics The free and open-source community views software differently from what you encounter on commercial operating systems. On Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, most apps come exclusively as binaries whose code you don’t have access to. This binary, though sometimes available for free, is generally a product that you pay for. The Linux world doesn’t focus on the binary but on the code itself. This code is a language, and the only way to know what it’s doing is to read it. If you (or other Linux users) can’t read the code, you have no way to know what it’s actually doing. You can only have the developer’s word. Free software is based on the four freedoms. Here they are, as defined by the Free Software Foundation...
Linux 5.14.9, 5.10.70, and 5.4.150
today's howtos
