Linux operating systems, like most others, offer multiple users to use the same system. This requires implementing different permissions for different files and folders to ensure the privacy of operation. The chmod command is used for changing these permissions for the files and folders. Chmod stands for change mode, and “mode” means permissions in Linux terminologies. In this tutorial, we’ll cover what chmod 777 means and what the command does.

Steam is a video game cross-platform that Valve created. It was launched as a standalone software client in September 2003 as a way for Valve to provide automatic updates for their games and expanded to include games from third-party publishers and now boasts a library filled with thousands if not tens of thousands of games across all gaming consoles. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Steam on your Debian 11 Bullseye desktop.

By default, Debian does not come with Snap or Snap Store installed as this is a feature that was built by developed by Canonical as a faster and easier way to get the latest versions of software installed on Ubuntu systems, and Snap packages are installed from a central SNAP server operated by Canonical. Given that Ubuntu is based on Debian, Snap can be installed and, for the most part, work with most packages. There are a few conflicts with specific packages, especially when Debian spits out a new release, luckily Debian stable releases are few and far between. The issue with Snaps VS APT package manager is that Snaps are self-contained, which results in an increased .snap due to having all its dependencies included. In contrast, APT is much lighter than its snap counterpart because it doesn’t need to bundle dependencies.

Slack is one of the most popular collaboration communication platforms in the world. From it was initial launch in 2013, it has grown. It is now favored amongst development teams and corporations to integrate so many services, run groups, and meetings, amongst other things. The way Slack works is to create channels for your teams, topics, customers, or co-workers. Slack also features voice and video calls, file sharing. In the following tutorial, you will know how to install the Slack communication platform on Debian 11 Bullseye.

Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. The Python language was created by Guido van Rossum and released in 1991, Python 2 in 2000, and Python 3 in 2008. Currently, the latest series in Python is 3.9 brings forward significant changes to language features, and how the language is developed along with a performance boost in new string functions, dictionary union operators, and more consistent and stable internal APIs.

Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, along with a built-in VPN and much more. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye.

Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Discord client on Debian 11 Bullseye.

Composer is an application-level package manager for the PHP programming language similar to NPM for Node.Js or PIP for Python. Composer provides a standard format for managing all dependencies of PHP software and the required libraries by downloading all the required PHP packages of your project and managing them for you. It is used by most modern PHP frameworks such as Laravel, Drupal, Magento, and Symfony. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to download and install composer, along with some essential how to work with composer on Debian 11 Bullseye.

Wine is an open-source compatibility layer that allows you to run Windows applications on Unix-like operating systems like Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS. It is an interface that translates Windows system calls into equivalent POSIX calls used by Linux and other Unix-based operating systems. For Linux users, Wine is a savior when running Windows-based applications on UNIX systems. However, not all Windows applications will run in Wine and may have strange crashes or bugs. The Wine AppDB is a database containing a list of applications that have been tested and confirmed to work under Wine.

WordPress is the most dominant content management system written in PHP, combined with MySQL or MariaDB database. You can create and maintain a site without any prior knowledge in web development or coding. The first version of WordPress was created in 2003 by Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little and is now used by 70% of the known web market, according to W3Tech. WordPress comes in two versions: the free open source WordPress.org and WordPress.com, a paid service that starts at $5 per month up to $59. Using this content management system is easy and often seen as a stepping stone for making a blog or similar featured site. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install self-hosted WordPress using the latest Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP versions available.

On a Linux operating system environment, mastering how to create and restore backups is a very important skill set. It is easier for well-versed Linux user to attain their data backup goals from the terminal environment without the need for a GUI-oriented application package. The Linux dump utility is effective in creating filesystem backups on an availed storage device. However, the filesystem supported by this backup utility disregards the likes of ReiserFS and FAT.

Telnet is a protocol that allows you to connect to remote computers (called hosts) over a TCP/IP network using a client-server protocol to establish a connection to Transmission Control Protocol port number 23 In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Telnet on a Debian 11 Bullseye operating system.

Zoom is a popular video conferencing software available for multiple operating systems including Linux. Here we learn the simplest way to install Zoom client on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux. Zoom as a conferencing software can be used to perform telephone and video conferences. The basic functions of Zoom can be used free of charge and registration is not absolutely necessary. Zoom is available both as a program for the computer and as an app for all Android and iOS devices. Even if the use of Zoom is basically free of charge, not all functions of the program are available to you in the basic free version. Not only is the number of participants in a conference limited to 100 people, but also its duration. If there are more than two people, the maximum conversation limit will be up to 40 minutes.

Written in PHP, Magento is a popular open-source, and versatile eCommerce platform that provides businesses with an online shopping cart. It leverages various PHP frameworks such as Symfony and Laminas to enhance its functionality and usability. Magento provides you with an Administrator’s control panel that helps you create your online shop, manage product catalog, monitor transactions and invoices, and keep track of customers’ purchase behavior among many other tasks.

MERN stack is a combination of MongoDB, Express, React, Node. All of them are based on Javascript and the stack is used to build modern web applications. It is comprising the front-end (React), back-end (Node and Express), and database components (MongoDB).

Snort is an open-source lightweight network Intrusion Prevention System for running a network intrusion detection system (NIDS). Snort is used to monitor the package data sent/received through a specific network interface. Network intrusion detection systems can catch threats targeting your system weakness and vulnerabilities using signature-based detection and protocol analysis technologies. When NIDS software is installed and configured correctly, can identify different kinds of attack and suspicions things like CGI attacks, network policy violations, SMB probes, malware infections, a compromised system, stealth port scan, etc.

DMCA agent registration only lasts three years before it must be renewed. Use these add-ons to register and renew without the use of nonfree JavaScript. Users shouldn't be forced to use nonfree software when interacting with their own government. Every user has the right to control their own computing, and the government shouldn't be forcing you to download and install proprietary software just to take advantage of its services. But when it comes to registering and renewing the status as an agent under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) in the United States, that's exactly what the government expects you to do. The U.S. Copyright Office requires a registered agent to renew their status every three years to help ensure that the agent directory stays up to date. However, the renewal can only be done online, and you are required to use nonfree software. We find this unacceptable. Fortunately, three years ago we devised a way to complete an agent’s registration circumventing the use of nonfree Javascript. Today, we confirm the process still works and it can be applied to renewal as well. We encourage everyone to learn more about these tools to access your government services in software freedom.

The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced the JShelter project, an anti-malware Web browser extension to mitigate potential threats from JavaScript, including fingerprinting, tracking, and data collection. The project is supported by NLnet Foundation's Next Generation Internet (NGI) Zero Privacy & Trust Enhancing Technologies fund. Collaborators include Libor Polčák and Bednář Martin (Brno University of Technology), Giorgio Maone (NoScript), and Ana Isabel Carvalho and Ricardo Lafuente (Manufactura Independente). The JShelter browser add-on is in development and the first release is available. Most modern Web sites contain a growing number of programs that the user's Web browser downloads and runs automatically as pages are loaded. While these JavaScript programs can provide functionality to a site in conjunction with native browser features, they are also a significant liability both from security and privacy perspectives. Moreover, the software is typically licensed under unethical terms by the FSF's standards, disempowering users and hampering learning and security. With a thirty-six year history of defending software ethics, The FSF recognizes the importance and urgency of both aspects of the problem and its role in solving this significant challenge. In response, the FSF has been working on an ambitious new initiative, the JShelter browser extension. This browser add-on will limit the potential for JavaScript programs to do harmful actions by restricting default behavior and adding a layer of control. JShelter is a significant next step in the FSF's "Free JavaScript Campaign," providing a new tool that can be used in conjunction with another related extension, GNU LibreJS, which allows the user to identify and run only freely licensed scripts.

Mozilla: Spyware (Glean), Firefox Nightly, Rust, and Privacy Add-ons This Week in Glean: Announcement: Glean.js v0.19.0 supports Node.js From the start, the Glean JavaScript SDK (Glean.js) was conceptualized as a JavaScript telemetry library for diverse JavaScript environments. When we built the proof-of-concept, we tested that idea out and created a library that worked in Qt/QML apps, websites, web extensions, Node.js servers and CLIs, and Electron apps. However, the stakes are completely different when implementing a proof-of-concept library and a library to be used in production environments. Whereas for the proof-of-concept we wanted to try out as many platforms as possible, for the actual Glean.js library we want to minimize unnecessary work and focus on perfecting the features our users will actively benefit from. That meant, up until a few weeks ago, Glean.js supported browser extensions and Qt/QML apps. Today, that means it also supports Node.js environments.

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 101

Dyn async traits, part 1 Over the last few weeks, Tyler Mandry and I have been digging hard into what it will take to implement async fn in traits. Per the new lang team initiative process, we are collecting our design thoughts in an ever-evolving website, the async fundamentals initiative. If you’re interested in the area, you should definitely poke around; you may be interested to read about the MVP that we hope to stabilize first, or the (very much WIP) evaluation doc which covers some of the challenges we are still working out. I am going to be writing a series of blog posts focusing on one particular thing that we have been talking through: the problem of dyn and async fn. This first post introduces the problem and the general goal that we are shooting for (but don’t yet know the best way to reach).

Firefox Add-on Reviews: Top anti-tracking extensions The truth of modern tracking is that it happens in so many different and complex ways it’s practically impossible to ensure absolute tracking protection. But that doesn’t mean we’re powerless against personal data harvesters attempting to trace our every online move. There are a bunch of browser extensions that can give you tremendous anti-tracking advantages…