Xfce’s Apps Update for September 2021: New Releases of Thunar, Mousepad, Whisker Menu
While we skipped August because of the summer holidays, the month of September 2021 brought some great releases, starting with the awesome Thunar file manager, which received not one but two maintenance updates, up to version 4.16.10.
While Thunar 4.16.9 introduced support for using the move action when dragging files of different users, the ability to open the correct folder when middle-clicking in tree-view, fixes a issue where a folder was missing in history when it was opened in a new tab, and disabled automatic queueing of file transfers, Thunar 4.16.10 only addressed a regression that could crash the file manager when using the clipboard.
-
Xfce’s Apps Update for September 2021: New Releases of Thunar, Mousepad, Whisker Menu
