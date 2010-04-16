today's leftovers
-
Why D&D over other RPGs?
It’s true that our version of D&D is modified beyond recognition. Which is fine since it’s an open source game.
It’s true that I’m a fan of D&D as a brand, as a shorthand, as a community, whereas I don’t touch “gamer” stuff with the proverbial ten-foot pole.
It’s not true that this is out of ignorance with other systems. “Just play Fiasco” we went from Fiasco to D&D after trying both. And, we’ve mashed in stuff from Fiasco into “our” D&D.
I had read around 200 core books until finally giving the much maligned D&D a shot. I had believed the anti-hope of haters on Usenet and TBP. “AC doesn’t make sense”, “Levels don’t make sense”, “It’s so unrealistic” etc. And I felt so dumb for looking at it last because it was exactly what I had been longing for all this time.
-
Greyscale screens for anxiety
One thing I didn’t expect to work so well was having my computer screen set to greyscale mode the past few days. I’d enabled it to test the accessibility and contrast of a design I was working on and… I didn’t turn it off.
-
Fedora Linux declared a 'digital public good'
Fedora Linux has been recognized as a "digital public good" by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), a strategy group set up by UNICEF to promote sustainable development through open-source solutions that contribute to an equitable world.
-
Machine Learning Prosthetic Arm | The MagPi #110
-
YottaDB Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery
At YottaDB we have a network of a couple dozen machines that include all Supported platforms, ranging from Raspberry Pi Zeroes to x86_64 servers. We run the YottaDB test system across these machines most weekends, and frequently overnight as well. The normal run checks out the current master source code, builds it, and runs it on these machines against the current master test system. The source code is built and tested two ways, “DBG” builds with asserts that detect error and out-of-design conditions for us to debug, and “PRO” builds that are built the way binary distributions are delivered, and which invoke the recovery code for these error and out-of-design conditions. The tests involve extensive simulated crashes and recovery. They also randomly vary a number of parameters to test the various permutations and combinations of operating conditions.
-
Can Radio Benefit From An Open Source Society?
Radio has never been on the leading edge as an industry full of tech oriented companies so open source can be a solution that allows these companies to focus on what they are good at – delivering amazing content.
Isn’t that the name of the game?
Collaboration in the spirit of open-source could be an engine for much needed growth as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 375 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Xfce’s Apps Update for September 2021: New Releases of Thunar, Mousepad, Whisker Menu
While we skipped August because of the summer holidays, the month of September 2021 brought some great releases, starting with the awesome Thunar file manager, which received not one but two maintenance updates, up to version 4.16.10. While Thunar 4.16.9 introduced support for using the move action when dragging files of different users, the ability to open the correct folder when middle-clicking in tree-view, fixes a issue where a folder was missing in history when it was opened in a new tab, and disabled automatic queueing of file transfers, Thunar 4.16.10 only addressed a regression that could crash the file manager when using the clipboard.
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
47 min 42 sec ago
12 hours 35 min ago
13 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 50 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
23 hours 46 min ago