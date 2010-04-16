today's howtos
How to Install GitLab on Debian 11
GitLab is a free and open-source DevOps platform that allows teams to iterate faster and innovate together. It is a web-based tool developed by GitLab Inc. It is very similar to GitHub and provides a Git repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking, and continuous integration and deployment. GitLab community edition is available absolutely free for development and production environment.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install GitLab with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Debian 11.
How to Install & Create a VM on VirtualBox with Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
VirtualBox is a free and open-source hypervisor for x86 and x86-64 virtualization, which the Oracle Corporation develops. The software targets users wishing to create virtual environments for servers and desktops that allow users and administrations to run multiple guest operating systems on a single computer for either testing methods or production use. VirtualBox may be installed on Windows, macOS, Linux, Solaris, and OpenSolaris.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VirtualBox on your Pop!_OS 20.04 desktop, along with creating a new Virtual Machine from scratch.
How to Install Tor Browser on Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Tor, also known as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that enables anonymous communication when using online services such as web surfing. The Tor network directs the Internet traffic through an accessible worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to find more ways to keep their information and activities anonymous or at least as private as possible, which has led to Tor Browser growing quite popular in recent years as it conceals a user’s location and usage from anyone conducting network surveillance or traffic analysis.
The Tor network is intended to protect the personal privacy of users and their freedom and ability from conducting communication without having their activities monitored, and data were taken without their consent and used to sum it up.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Tor Browser on Pop!_OS 20.04.
How to Add a User to Sudoers on Linux Mint - LinuxCapable
When installing Linux Mint, the user account that was created during the initial setup has sudo rights. However, there may be a need to add additional sudo users or to remove the access. This is a straightforward process with a few commands.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to add a user to the sudoers group on any current Linux Mint system.
How To Install Telnet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Telnet on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Telnet is a protocol that allows you to connect to remote computers (called hosts) over a TCP/IP network using a client-server protocol to establish a connection. Telnet listens to all the requests by the user usually on TCP port 23, but you can change it accordingly.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Telnet on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
What is Shebang in Linux Shell Scripting?
The seemingly insignificant #! characters at the beginning of a shell script has a major significance on how your script will be executed.
What Nodes are broken? | Adam Young’s Web Log
While I tend to think about the nodes in OpenStack term, the people that physically move the servers around are more familiar with their IPMI address. We have several nodes that are not responding to IPMI requests. Some have been put into the manageable state, some are in error.
Legible Error traces from openstack server show | Adam Young’s Web Log
If an OpenStack server (Ironic or Nova) has an error, it shows up in a nested field. That field is hard to read in its normal layout, due to JSON formatting. Using jq to strip the formatting helps a bunch
Debugging a Clean Failure in Ironic | Adam Young’s Web Log
My team is running a small OpenStack cluster with reposnsibility for providing bare metal nodes via Ironic. Currently, we have a handful of nodes that are not usable. They show up as “Cleaning failed.” I’m learning how to debug this process.
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Xfce’s Apps Update for September 2021: New Releases of Thunar, Mousepad, Whisker Menu
While we skipped August because of the summer holidays, the month of September 2021 brought some great releases, starting with the awesome Thunar file manager, which received not one but two maintenance updates, up to version 4.16.10. While Thunar 4.16.9 introduced support for using the move action when dragging files of different users, the ability to open the correct folder when middle-clicking in tree-view, fixes a issue where a folder was missing in history when it was opened in a new tab, and disabled automatic queueing of file transfers, Thunar 4.16.10 only addressed a regression that could crash the file manager when using the clipboard.
Programming Leftovers
