today's leftovers
-
It’s true that our version of D&D is modified beyond recognition. Which is fine since it’s an open source game.
It’s true that I’m a fan of D&D as a brand, as a shorthand, as a community, whereas I don’t touch “gamer” stuff with the proverbial ten-foot pole.
It’s not true that this is out of ignorance with other systems. “Just play Fiasco” we went from Fiasco to D&D after trying both. And, we’ve mashed in stuff from Fiasco into “our” D&D.
I had read around 200 core books until finally giving the much maligned D&D a shot. I had believed the anti-hope of haters on Usenet and TBP. “AC doesn’t make sense”, “Levels don’t make sense”, “It’s so unrealistic” etc. And I felt so dumb for looking at it last because it was exactly what I had been longing for all this time.
-
One thing I didn’t expect to work so well was having my computer screen set to greyscale mode the past few days. I’d enabled it to test the accessibility and contrast of a design I was working on and… I didn’t turn it off.
-
Fedora Linux has been recognized as a "digital public good" by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), a strategy group set up by UNICEF to promote sustainable development through open-source solutions that contribute to an equitable world.
-
-
At YottaDB we have a network of a couple dozen machines that include all Supported platforms, ranging from Raspberry Pi Zeroes to x86_64 servers. We run the YottaDB test system across these machines most weekends, and frequently overnight as well. The normal run checks out the current master source code, builds it, and runs it on these machines against the current master test system. The source code is built and tested two ways, “DBG” builds with asserts that detect error and out-of-design conditions for us to debug, and “PRO” builds that are built the way binary distributions are delivered, and which invoke the recovery code for these error and out-of-design conditions. The tests involve extensive simulated crashes and recovery. They also randomly vary a number of parameters to test the various permutations and combinations of operating conditions.
-
Radio has never been on the leading edge as an industry full of tech oriented companies so open source can be a solution that allows these companies to focus on what they are good at – delivering amazing content.
Isn’t that the name of the game?
Collaboration in the spirit of open-source could be an engine for much needed growth as well.
today's howtos
-
How does gemtext suck? Let me count the ways: [...]
-
Virtually every DNSDB user makes domain name to IP address queries. Often that will be quite straight forward, but today we're going to talk about some of the times when you may run into surprises – and how you can easily deal with them.
-
I could not get agate to start correctly, it would not bind to the ipv4 port 1965. After some desultory troubleshooting I used gemserv instead.
I didn’t bother compiling gemserv to use GGI, just static content.
-
Anyway, since doing the research for the typography post, I discovered Oliver’s YouTube channel and newsletter, Pimp My Type. He’s a professional typographer, so when I learned that he offers free website typography reviews, I was on that like a tramp on chips!
-
However, some things never stick in my head, nor my fingers, and I have to google them every time. jq is one of these.
I know it’s a powerful tool, but I always end up back at Google and then copying and pasting a solution from somewhere. So I solve my problem but never learn the tool.
It’s time to fix that. In this article, I’m going to go over the basics building blocks of jq in enough depth that you will be able to understand how jq works. Of course, you still might occasionally need to head to google to find a function name or check your syntax, but at least you’ll have a firm grounding in the basics.
Xfce’s Apps Update for September 2021: New Releases of Thunar, Mousepad, Whisker Menu
While we skipped August because of the summer holidays, the month of September 2021 brought some great releases, starting with the awesome Thunar file manager, which received not one but two maintenance updates, up to version 4.16.10.
While Thunar 4.16.9 introduced support for using the move action when dragging files of different users, the ability to open the correct folder when middle-clicking in tree-view, fixes a issue where a folder was missing in history when it was opened in a new tab, and disabled automatic queueing of file transfers, Thunar 4.16.10 only addressed a regression that could crash the file manager when using the clipboard.
Programming Leftovers
-
I’ve been traveling this road for a while. Here’s my collection of 15 of the most common mistakes and issues people will run into when writing applications and services that use libcurl. I’ve also done recorded presentations on this topic that you can watch if you prefer that medium.
-
This post is part of a series, starting at Reflections on a decade of coding.
This is one of my favorite questions to ask people: what are some things that you used to strongly believe but have now changed your mind about?
I want to focus especially on ideas that I wasted a lot of time on, or that got in the way of success.
-
I got really bored tonight and went down some rabbit holes and turned up something from about a year ago. If you follow the latest Linux type stuff, you probably remember this, but if not, this might seem new to you. It's just something dumb and amusing.
-
The CHERI protection model provides architectural primitives to protect computer systems from widely-exploited security vulnerabilities. CHERI revises the hardware/software architectural interface with hardware support for capabilities that can be used for fine-grained memory protection and scalable software compartmentalization. Supported by DARPA (the US Defense Advanced Research Projects agency) as well as UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) and its Digital Security by Design (DSbD) program, CHERI is the work of a large research team at the University of Cambridge, SRI International, Arm and many industrial and academic collaborators throughout the world.
-
It turns out Awk is pretty simple. It has only a couple of conventions and only a small amount of syntax. As a result, it’s straightforward to learn, and once you understand it, it will come in handy more often than you’d think.
So in this article, I will teach myself, and you, the basics of Awk. If you read through the article and maybe even try an example or two, you should have no problem writing Awk scripts by the end of it. And you probably don’t even need to install anything because Awk is everywhere.
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
47 min 42 sec ago
12 hours 35 min ago
13 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 50 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
23 hours 46 min ago