Fedora Server 35 Performance Looking Good - Initial Benchmarks With Intel Xeon Ice Lake
Given this week's release of Fedora 35 Beta I have begun my benchmarking to look at how this next installment of Fedora Linux is shaping up given that it tends to be at the forefront of open-source innovations given Red Hat's investments. For our initial F35 benchmarking is looking at the Fedora Server 35 Beta performance compared to Fedora 35 on a dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 server.
This initial testing is quite straight-forward and from the same Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" reference platform, Fedora 34, Fedora 34 with all stable release updates, and Fedora 35 Beta were carried out for seeing how this H2'2021 Linux distribution release update is looking. The stable release of Fedora 35 is currently expected for the end of October.
