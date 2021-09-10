UDOO KEY ESP32 & RP2040 board to launch for $4 - CNX Software
UDOO is known for its x86 boards that embed an Arduino compatible MCU, but the UDOO KEY is different, as it does without an Intel or AMD processor, and instead, combines Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller with Espressif ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth WiSoC.
As we noted in the past combining Raspberry Pi Pico/RP2040 with ESP32 does not make a lot of sense in most cases, but here’s the UDOO KEY will be offered for just $4 for the first units, so they’ll basically throw the ESP32, an IMU sensor, and a microphone for free since it’s the same price as one Raspberry Pi Pico, before eventually selling the device for $20.
Also: Eolim STEAMMIANS Kit helps teach young kids about electronics through interactive stories | Arduino Blog
August/September in KDE Itinerary
Travel is slowly returning, and that shows in many improvements of KDE Itinerary being driven by real-world testing and feedback again in the past two month since the last summary. Also: Calamares and Hacktoberfest 2021
