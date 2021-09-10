IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Junichi Uekawa: Garbage collecting with podman system prune.
Garbage collecting with podman system prune. Tells me it freed 20GB when it seems to have freed 4GB. Wondering where that discrepancy comes from.
-
Use this tool to build an API without code | Enable Sysadmin
Application programming interfaces (APIs) are like fuel for digital transformation, enabling companies to develop applications and microservices quickly. DataTrucker.IO is a new, free and open source (Apache 2.0) no-code/less-code API backend that decreases the time required to build APIs.
-
New application samples in Red Hat OpenShift 4.8 | Red Hat Developer
As Red Hat OpenShift continues to evolve and improve, our efforts to promote developer success ramp up as well. The OpenShift developer dashboard provides sample applications that are just a few clicks away from deployment. These samples are spread across a wide range of software development interests and stacks, so you'll probably find one of interest to you.
For OpenShift 4.8, four new samples have been added, while four others have been updated. A total of 14 samples are at hand for the new or curious developer. We'll review all the samples in this article.
-
5 ways leaders can boost psychological safety on teams
“Welcome to the family.” That’s how it should feel right from the start when new people join the team at any company.
Of course, relating a workplace to a home is an ambitious promise. To live up to it, you need to ensure that your people experience a safe place where they can be who they are with no fear of being punished or humiliated for sharing their ideas, raising concerns, or making mistakes.
-
Contribute to Call for Code projects as part of Hacktoberfest
We’re excited that Call for Code will be participating in Hacktoberfest again this year. Now in its eighth year, Hacktoberfest is a global online festival meant to drive contribution to and involvement in open source projects.
Both Call for Code and Hacktoberfest encourage contributions from people of all backgrounds and skill levels. Call for Code is of course a great opportunity for experienced open source contributors to get involved in projects that address social and humanitarian issues, but if you’re brand new to open source projects, we’ve got you covered there as well. Our “Call for Code: Introduction to Open Source” online course is available at no cost and introduces you to key concepts, tools, and processes that you need to start contributing to any open source project. Start learning, and earn a badge by completing this course.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 214 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
UDOO KEY ESP32 & RP2040 board to launch for $4 - CNX Software
UDOO is known for its x86 boards that embed an Arduino compatible MCU, but the UDOO KEY is different, as it does without an Intel or AMD processor, and instead, combines Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller with Espressif ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth WiSoC. As we noted in the past combining Raspberry Pi Pico/RP2040 with ESP32 does not make a lot of sense in most cases, but here’s the UDOO KEY will be offered for just $4 for the first units, so they’ll basically throw the ESP32, an IMU sensor, and a microphone for free since it’s the same price as one Raspberry Pi Pico, before eventually selling the device for $20. Also: Eolim STEAMMIANS Kit helps teach young kids about electronics through interactive stories | Arduino Blog
Security Leftovers
August/September in KDE Itinerary
Travel is slowly returning, and that shows in many improvements of KDE Itinerary being driven by real-world testing and feedback again in the past two month since the last summary. Also: Calamares and Hacktoberfest 2021
Recent comments
47 min 43 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 48 min ago
1 day 19 min ago
1 day 32 min ago
1 day 45 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago