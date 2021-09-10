Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.10.7.0.0 on CRAN: New Upstream
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 912 other packages on CRAN.
This new release brings us Armadillo 10.7.0 released this morning by Conrad. Leading up to this were three runs of reverse dependencies the first of which uncovered the need for a small PR for subview_cols support which Conrad kindly supplied.
PoCL 1.8 OpenCL Implementation Coming With LLVM 13 Support, Better SPIR-V On CUDA
PoCL is the open-source project implementing OpenCL for CPU-based execution as well as multi-device support by getting its Portable Computing Language implementation working atop NVIDIA GPUs via CUDA, AMD GPUs via HSA, and other experimental implementations through leveraging LLVM/Clang.
Arm Begins Adding Armv9 Support To The GNU Compiler Toolchain
Arm engineers have begun landing their Armv9 enablement work in the GNU compiler toolchain.
Yesterday brought the initial Armv9 commits to GNU Binutils. This included adding armv9-a to -march for the GNU Assembler as well as for GAS adding the Cortex-X2, Cotex-A510, and Cortex-A710.
Awesome Python Video Tutorials Keep You Motivated | Hackaday
Programming languages are one of those topics that we geeks have some very strong and often rather polarised opinions about. As new concepts in computing are dreamt up, older languages may grow new features, if viable, or get left behind when new upstarts come along and shake things up a bit. This scribe can remember his early days programming embedded systems, and the arguments that ensued when someone came along with a project that required embedded C++ or worse, Java, when we were mostly diehard C programmers. Fast forward a decade or two, and things are way more complicated. So much choice, so much opinion.
8 reasons why I learned Core Java | Opensource.com
Computer programming, also known as coding for short, is not about which language you use. It's about developing programming logic and learning to think like a programmer. The language you start with should be the one that helps you the most in this endeavor. So you have to ask yourself the question: "What do you want to do as a programmer?"
For example, if you want to work on Android app development, video game development, desktop GUI applications, or just general software development, I think learning Java is an excellent option. It's the language I chose, and it has made a whole world of programming available to me. In India, where I live, the average salary of a Java programmer is around 5.9 Lakhs per Annum (LPA) (it can be as high as 10 LPA, depending on your experience.)
Java is a vast language, though, with lots of frameworks and variants to choose from. Core Java is the term the tech industry has developed to refer to the central components of the Java language—the thing that people use to write the frameworks and has developed the cottage industry around Java. I believe that Core Java is one of the most powerful skills you can acquire because understanding the basics of Java gives you a significant advantage when learning all of the related tools built on top of it.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
UDOO KEY ESP32 & RP2040 board to launch for $4 - CNX Software
UDOO is known for its x86 boards that embed an Arduino compatible MCU, but the UDOO KEY is different, as it does without an Intel or AMD processor, and instead, combines Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller with Espressif ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth WiSoC. As we noted in the past combining Raspberry Pi Pico/RP2040 with ESP32 does not make a lot of sense in most cases, but here’s the UDOO KEY will be offered for just $4 for the first units, so they’ll basically throw the ESP32, an IMU sensor, and a microphone for free since it’s the same price as one Raspberry Pi Pico, before eventually selling the device for $20. Also: Eolim STEAMMIANS Kit helps teach young kids about electronics through interactive stories | Arduino Blog
Security Leftovers
August/September in KDE Itinerary
Travel is slowly returning, and that shows in many improvements of KDE Itinerary being driven by real-world testing and feedback again in the past two month since the last summary. Also: Calamares and Hacktoberfest 2021
