today's leftovers
-
Another system update adventure with RAUC, Barebox & Yocto Project - Bootlin's blog
After experiencing both SWupdate and Mender in the past we recently got the opportunity to work with another update framework for embedded systems called RAUC.
This time the choice of RAUC as system upgrade framework was mainly motivated by the Phytec IMX6 board ecosystem which is based on both Barebox and Yocto Project.
Indeed RAUC and Barebox are both developed by Pengutronix and both are designed to provide a complete and homogeneous solution that will be introduced in this post.
-
Paul E. Mc Kenney: So You Want to Rust the Linux Kernel?
There has been much discussion of using the Rust language in the Linux kernel (for example, here, here, and here) and 2021 LInux Plumbers Conference had a number of sessions on this topic, as did Maintainers Summit. At least two of these sessions mentioned the question of how Rust is to handle the Linux-kernel memory model (LKMM), and I volunteered to write this blog series on this topic.
This series focuses mostly on use cases and opportunities, rather than on any non-trivial solutions. Please note that I am not in any way attempting to dictate or limit Rust's level of ambition. I am instead noting the memory-model consequences of a few potential levels of ambition, ranging from "portions of a few drivers", "a few drivers", "some core code" and up to and including "the entire kernel". Greater levels of ambition will require greater willingness to accommodate a wider variety of LKMM requirements.
-
Download Linux - Linux Nightly
Linux refers to the kernel on which distributions are built. You can think of it as the core to all systems that are running on Linux.
Linux distributions are the download links featured above – such as Ubuntu, Fedora, Manjaro, etc. These are collections of software and configurations that have been packaged with the Linux kernel. A team of developers is responsible for each distro, and attaches their own branding or moniker (i.e. “Linux Mint) to it. Typically, the devs will release free updates and support for the distro they’ve created.
Another term you’ll hear often is GNU, or GNU/Linux. The GNU project is responsible for a massive amount of the free software you’ll find availalble across all Linux distributions.
While the Linux kernel provides an operating system with its core functionality, the GNU software, as well as software from other developers, allows us to interact with the operating system and do things. Since GNU and Linux are both so integral to Linux distributions, the term GNU/Linux is exceedingly common.
Both the Linux kernel and GNU software are free. That’s why so many Linux distributions exist in the first place. Anyone is free to take these components, bundle them together, add their own spin to the package, and then release the finished product as a separate operating system (Linux distro). This is very different than systems like Microsoft Windows, where the code for the OS and its applications are locked tightly behind a closed source and copyright laws.
-
Fixing a LibreOffice bug in less than eight hours!
LibreOffice’s QA community works on identifying, testing and fixing bug reports from users around the world. Gabriele Ponzo, a long-time LibreOffice contributors and part of The Document Foundation’s Membership Committee, tells us about how a bug was recently fixed in just under eight hours...
-
Diamantedesk: Open-source Ticketing System for business
Diamantedesk is an open source web-based Ticketing, help-desk solution aims to allow you to customize for business needs.
Diamantedesk offers reliability, flexibility, scalability, and extensibility for many enterprise sectors like IT support, shipping, customer services, healthcare and more.
It is built to improve customer service and convert feedback into valuable experience
The system comes with a rich set of features and fancy look with informative dashboard filled with graphs, charts, and logs.
[...]
It is published under the Open Software License (OSL 3.0).
-
KDE DEVLOG - Fixing This Weird Bug In Desktop Applets - Kockatoo Tube
-
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
UDOO KEY ESP32 & RP2040 board to launch for $4 - CNX Software
UDOO is known for its x86 boards that embed an Arduino compatible MCU, but the UDOO KEY is different, as it does without an Intel or AMD processor, and instead, combines Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller with Espressif ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth WiSoC. As we noted in the past combining Raspberry Pi Pico/RP2040 with ESP32 does not make a lot of sense in most cases, but here’s the UDOO KEY will be offered for just $4 for the first units, so they’ll basically throw the ESP32, an IMU sensor, and a microphone for free since it’s the same price as one Raspberry Pi Pico, before eventually selling the device for $20. Also: Eolim STEAMMIANS Kit helps teach young kids about electronics through interactive stories | Arduino Blog
Security Leftovers
August/September in KDE Itinerary
Travel is slowly returning, and that shows in many improvements of KDE Itinerary being driven by real-world testing and feedback again in the past two month since the last summary. Also: Calamares and Hacktoberfest 2021
