First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.14 Is Now Available for Download
That’s right Arch Linux fans, Arch Linux 2021.10.01 is up for grabs as I am writing this and it comes with Linux kernel 5.14 by default. The ISO image includes Linux 5.14.8 as default kernel since the recently released Linux 5.14.9 kernel is still in the Testing repos.
Linux kernel 5.14 is the latest kernel branch available for GNU/Linux distributions, bringing new features like a much-enhanced AMDGPU graphics driver for AMD GPU users, much-improved EXT4 and F2FS filesystems, the core scheduling functionality to better protect your computers against some of those Spectre vulnerabilities, as well as some goodies for ARM 64-bit (AArch64) and RISC-V users.
Firefox Wayland development in 2021
It’s been long time from my last update about Firefox news on Linux and I’ve finally got some time to sum up what we’ve been working on for last year and what’s coming. There haven’t been introduced any new exciting features (from Linux perspective) for the last year but rather a hidden but important changes. From Linux desktop developers perspective 2021 is a year of Wayland. KDE has been shipping decent Wayland compositor which becomes default for Fedora 34. It’s actually pretty fast and gives you smooth feeling of “good old times” with X11/Gtk2/name-your-favorite environment where any graphics change was just instant without lags or slow transitions. I must mention Robert Mader who created a new Firefox Wayland SW backend for the KDE.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
UDOO KEY ESP32 & RP2040 board to launch for $4 - CNX Software
UDOO is known for its x86 boards that embed an Arduino compatible MCU, but the UDOO KEY is different, as it does without an Intel or AMD processor, and instead, combines Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller with Espressif ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth WiSoC. As we noted in the past combining Raspberry Pi Pico/RP2040 with ESP32 does not make a lot of sense in most cases, but here’s the UDOO KEY will be offered for just $4 for the first units, so they’ll basically throw the ESP32, an IMU sensor, and a microphone for free since it’s the same price as one Raspberry Pi Pico, before eventually selling the device for $20. Also: Eolim STEAMMIANS Kit helps teach young kids about electronics through interactive stories | Arduino Blog
Security Leftovers
