Games: Debian GNU/Linux Experience, Godot 3.3.4, and Steam
PC gaming, for me, is sort of a hit or miss thing.
Even though Wine (If you’re feeling cheeky, the “Linux Subsystem for Windows”) and, for that matter, Steam with Proton, a Wine fork optimized for gaming, have advanced a lot.
I use laptops, and the only way to get a GPU upgrade with a laptop is to buy a new laptop.
(Well, external GPUs are becoming more of a thing, but I’m not really sure where the GNU/Linux support stands on that, and if it would mean a proprietary driver, no thanks anyway.)
Anyway, even up to a couple of years ago, controllers under Wine were dicey and even getting an XBOX 360 controller to be recognized involved terrible hacks involving a userspace driver, blacklisting a kernel module (xpad), and then installing an XBOX 360 controller emulator program for Windows in Wine so you could map the output of the actual hardware to an emulated version of the controller, which would send it along to video games.
What a pain in the ass! I mean, not as much of one as installing a GNU/Linux distribution in the 90s with winmodems and having to tell X your modelines, under pains and penalties of potentially frying your computer monitor. (How uncivilized!). Modern GNU/Linux should be no more difficult than a small tweak here, a tweak there, and you’re done. At it’s very worst, no problem is likely to come up that would be worse than something that could come up under Windows.
While we're busy working on both the upcoming Godot 4.0 and 3.4 releases (with a dev snapshot for 3.4 beta 5 available now), we still cherry-pick important bug fixes to the 3.3 branch regularly for maintenance releases (see our release policy).
Godot 3.3.3 was released a month ago, and a handful of important fixes have been queued in the 3.3 branch since then. Most notably, users of the GDScript LSP in Visual Studio Code have been experiencing crashes in 3.3.3, which are fixed in this new Godot 3.3.4.
Note: Version numbers can be confusing with three branches worked on in parallel - this release is 3.3.4, i.e. a maintenance update to the 3.3 branch. This is not the upcoming 3.4 feature release.
Godot 3.3.4, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. It is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.3 users.
It's that time again! From now until October 7 you get to try out various new demos on Steam, watch developer livestreams and much more.
This is another wonderful chance to test out various games before they see a full release. For the games included in the event, they are supposed to be releasing somewhere between October 7, 2021 and May 1, 2022 so even if you find something you like it might be a while before you get to see the full complete thing.
LLVM 13.0.0 Released, Work on LLVM 14.0.0 Starts
This document contains the release notes for the LLVM Compiler Infrastructure, release 14.0.0. Here we describe the status of LLVM, including major improvements from the previous release, improvements in various subprojects of LLVM, and some of the current users of the code. All LLVM releases may be downloaded from the LLVM releases web site.
For more information about LLVM, including information about the latest release, please check out the main LLVM web site. If you have questions or comments, the LLVM Developer’s Mailing List is a good place to send them.
Note that if you are reading this file from a Git checkout or the main LLVM web page, this document applies to the next release, not the current one. To see the release notes for a specific release, please see the releases page.
Also: LLVM 13.0 Released With Official Flang Binary Packages, Improved OpenCL Clang Support - Phoronix
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Maven on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Maven is a software project management and comprehension tool. Based on the concept of a project object model, Maven can manage a project’s build, reporting, and documentation from a central piece of information.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Apache Maven on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Pip is a popular package management tool for Python. It allows the Python developers to install and manage additional Python libraries in their applications. This is a similar application to nvm for Node.js and composer for PHP. Pip stands for Preferred Installer Program.
Rather than a package management utility, Pip can create a completely isolated environment for the Python application. In this tutorial, you will learn about the installation of Pip on the Debian 11 Linux system.
The Samba file-sharing server of the SMB, in short, is an open-source file-sharing server specially designed for Linux systems. It allows sharing files among client PCs from a hosted server. It’s not a conventional FTP server type server, and it does not require hosted files for the client users. You can use the Samba file-sharing server on Linux to access the Windows files over a network. Samba can be used for both personal and business usage. In Samba, users get both read and write permission for file accessing. They can change, revise, edit files over the server, and the changes go live immediately. In a word, using the Samba for sharing files with clients with access permission is hassle-free and strong in Linux.
This tutorial explains how to quickly voice and video call with friends and family using XMPP and Matrix telecommunication services. This tutorial's aimed for people who want easy calls without technical knowledge especially school teachers and computing beginners. Thus, we will use Movim and Schildi via web browser so we can call everywhere both on desktop and mobile. Let's do it.
For those doing copy & paste actions frequently in Ubuntu Linux, GPaste remembers the clipboard history and allows to find them easily via few click.
The clipboard is the place to store the text, image, file path and all the stuff that you last copied (or cut). The content in clipboard will be overwritten once you do another copy & paste action. So, when you trying to find out what you’ve copied earlier, a clipboard manager will be helpful.
Deployment is one of the most crucial and conclusive stages of software development. A proper deployment strategy is vital in delivering the best experience to your users while utilizing your services efficiently. However, this process also brings its own set of challenges with it.
Node.js, the open-source JavaScript runtime, is a popular choice for building the backend infrastructure of your application by allowing you to run JavaScript outside web browsers. But what if your Node.js application crashes in production? Find out how you can avoid such scenarios in this article.
Nginx is an open-source and high-performance web server that can be used to speed up content and application delivery. Nginx enhances security, improves scalability, and also can be used as a high availability load balancer. It can be used as a reverse proxy and one of the most important uses of Nginx is content caching. One of the best approaches is to use Nginx as content caching. In this article, we will discuss Nginx FastCGI content caching for better performance of websites.
If hiding the top bar and side panel isn’t enough, and you want everything removed from your Ubuntu desktop, then you’d probably also like to get rid of those pesky icons on its surface. Read on to learn how you can hide desktop icons in Ubuntu.
Security Leftovers
Security updates have been issued by Debian (curl, krb5, openssl1.0, and taglib), Fedora (cifs-utils), SUSE (libqt5-qtbase and rubygem-activerecord-4_2), and Ubuntu (linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4 and linux-raspi2).
Access to heart monitors disabled by the attack allegedly kept staff from spotting blood & oxygen deprivation that led to the baby’s death.
A U.S. hospital paralyzed by ransomware in 2019 will be defending itself in court in November over the death of a newborn, allegedly caused by the cyberattack.
As the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, the baby’s mother, Teiranni Kidd, gave birth to her daughter, Nicko Silar, on July 16, 2019, without knowing that the hospital was entering its eighth day of clawing its way back from the attack.
When Teiranni Kidd walked into Springhill Medical Center on July 16, 2019, to have her baby, she had no idea the Alabama hospital was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack.
What will be interesting to see is whether the courts rule that the hospital was negligent in its security, contributing to the success of the ransomware and by extension the death of the infant.
