Mozilla: Firefox Mistakes, Mozilla Politics, Outsourcing to Microsoft, and More
Anti-cheat works on Linux, Firefox stumbles again, and HDR support - Linux news - September 2021 - Invidious
This time, we have Red Hat hiring for HDR support on Linux, Firefox making more controversial decisions, and support for Linux from the major anti cheat providers, among a LOT of other linux gaming news.
Addressing gender-based online harms in the DSA [Ed: Mozilla spends money on politics and lobbying while firing actual engineers]
Last year the European Commission published the Digital Services Act (DSA) proposal, a draft law that seeks to set a new standard for platform accountability. We welcomed the draft law when it was published, and since then we have been working to ensure it is strengthened and elaborated as it proceeds through the mark-up stage. Today we’re confirming our support for a new initiative that focuses on improving the DSA with respect to gender-based online harm, an objective that aligns with our policy vision and the Mozilla Manifesto addendum.
An overarching focus of our efforts to improve the DSA have focused on the draft law’s risk assessment and auditing provisions. In order to structurally improve the health of the internet ecosystem, we need laws that compel platforms to meaningfully assess and mitigate the systemic risks stemming from the design and operation of their services. While the draft DSA is a good start, it falls short when it comes to specifying the types of systemic risks that platforms need to address.
MDN Web Docs at Write the Docs Prague 2021 [Ed: Mozilla does not mention the awful tragedy of outsourcing to to proprietary software of Microsoft, an attack on the Web itself]
The MDN Web Docs team is pleased to sponsor Write the Docs Prague 2021, which is being held remotely this year. We’re excited to join hundreds of documentarians to learn more about collaborating with writers, developers, and readers to make better documentation. We plan to take part in all that the conference has to offer, including the Writing Day, Job Fair, and the virtual hallway track.
Superhero passwords may be your kryptonite wherever you go online [Ed: So Mozilla wants your passwords. Should you trust it?]
A password is like a key to your house. In the online world, your password keeps your house of personal information safe, so a super strong password is like having a superhero in a fight of good vs. evil. In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness month, we revisited our “Princesses make terrible passwords for Disney+ and every other account,” and took a look to see how fortified superhero passwords are in the fight against hackers and breaches. According to haveibeenpwned.com, take a look at the how many times these superhero passwords have showed up in breached datasets....
How to delete your jQuery Reject Plugin in 1 easy step.
In my last post on testing Chrome version 100, I encouraged everyone to flip on that flag and report bugs. It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Ian Kilpatrick did so, and found a bug.
[...]
Also, if you happen to work on any of the following 1936 sites using this script, you know what to do (pick option Roman numeral 3, just to be super clear).
The Mozilla Blog: Analysis of Google’s Privacy Budget Proposal [Ed: The person who wrote it receives his salary from Google via Mozilla]
Fingerprinting is a major threat to user privacy on the Web. Fingerprinting uses existing properties of your browser like screen size, installed add-ons, etc. to create a unique or semi-unique identifier which it can use to track you around the Web. Even if individual values are not particularly unique, the combination of values can be unique (e.g., how many people are running Firefox Nightly, live in North Dakota, have an M1 Mac and a big monitor, etc.)
This post discusses a proposal by Google to address fingerprinting called the Privacy Budget. The idea behind the Privacy Budget is to estimate the amount of information revealed by each piece of fingerprinting information (called a “fingerprinting surface”, e.g., screen resolution) and then limit the total amount of that information a site can obtain about you. Once the site reaches that limit (the “budget”), further attempts to learn more about you would fail, perhaps by reporting an error or returning a generic value. This idea has been getting a fair amount of attention and has been proposed as a potential privacy mitigation in some in-development W3C specifications.
Niko Matsakis: Dyn async traits, part 2
In the previous post, we uncovered a key challenge for dyn and async traits: the fact that, in Rust today, dyn types have to specify the values for all associated types. This post is going to dive into more background about how dyn traits work today, and in particular it will talk about where that limitation comes from.
[...]
Early on in Rust, we debated whether dyn DoTheThing ought to implement the trait DoTheThing or not. This was, indeed, the origin of the term “dyn safe” (then called “object safe”). At the time, I argued in favor of the current approach: that is, creating a binary property. Either the trait was dyn safe, in which case dyn DoTheThing implements DoTheThing, or it was not, in which case dyn DoTheThing is not a legal type. I am no longer sure that was the right call.
Games: Debian GNU/Linux Experience, Godot 3.3.4, and Steam
LLVM 13.0.0 Released, Work on LLVM 14.0.0 Starts
This document contains the release notes for the LLVM Compiler Infrastructure, release 14.0.0. Here we describe the status of LLVM, including major improvements from the previous release, improvements in various subprojects of LLVM, and some of the current users of the code. All LLVM releases may be downloaded from the LLVM releases web site. For more information about LLVM, including information about the latest release, please check out the main LLVM web site. If you have questions or comments, the LLVM Developer’s Mailing List is a good place to send them. Note that if you are reading this file from a Git checkout or the main LLVM web page, this document applies to the next release, not the current one. To see the release notes for a specific release, please see the releases page. Also: LLVM 13.0 Released With Official Flang Binary Packages, Improved OpenCL Clang Support - Phoronix
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
