today's howtos
-
How To Install Apache Maven on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Maven on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache Maven is a software project management and comprehension tool. Based on the concept of a project object model, Maven can manage a project’s build, reporting, and documentation from a central piece of information.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Apache Maven on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How To Install PIP on Debian 11 Linux – TecAdmin
Pip is a popular package management tool for Python. It allows the Python developers to install and manage additional Python libraries in their applications. This is a similar application to nvm for Node.js and composer for PHP. Pip stands for Preferred Installer Program.
Rather than a package management utility, Pip can create a completely isolated environment for the Python application. In this tutorial, you will learn about the installation of Pip on the Debian 11 Linux system.
-
How To Install Samba File Sharing Server on Linux System
The Samba file-sharing server of the SMB, in short, is an open-source file-sharing server specially designed for Linux systems. It allows sharing files among client PCs from a hosted server. It’s not a conventional FTP server type server, and it does not require hosted files for the client users. You can use the Samba file-sharing server on Linux to access the Windows files over a network. Samba can be used for both personal and business usage. In Samba, users get both read and write permission for file accessing. They can change, revise, edit files over the server, and the changes go live immediately. In a word, using the Samba for sharing files with clients with access permission is hassle-free and strong in Linux.
-
How To Voice Video Calls on XMPP and Matrix Made Simple
This tutorial explains how to quickly voice and video call with friends and family using XMPP and Matrix telecommunication services. This tutorial's aimed for people who want easy calls without technical knowledge especially school teachers and computing beginners. Thus, we will use Movim and Schildi via web browser so we can call everywhere both on desktop and mobile. Let's do it.
-
How to Access Clipboard (Copy & Paste) History in Ubuntu via GPaste | UbuntuHandbook
For those doing copy & paste actions frequently in Ubuntu Linux, GPaste remembers the clipboard history and allows to find them easily via few click.
The clipboard is the place to store the text, image, file path and all the stuff that you last copied (or cut). The content in clipboard will be overwritten once you do another copy & paste action. So, when you trying to find out what you’ve copied earlier, a clipboard manager will be helpful.
-
How to Install and Set Up PM2 on Linux Servers
Deployment is one of the most crucial and conclusive stages of software development. A proper deployment strategy is vital in delivering the best experience to your users while utilizing your services efficiently. However, this process also brings its own set of challenges with it.
Node.js, the open-source JavaScript runtime, is a popular choice for building the backend infrastructure of your application by allowing you to run JavaScript outside web browsers. But what if your Node.js application crashes in production? Find out how you can avoid such scenarios in this article.
-
How to enable server-side FastCGI caching with Nginx and PHP – VITUX
Nginx is an open-source and high-performance web server that can be used to speed up content and application delivery. Nginx enhances security, improves scalability, and also can be used as a high availability load balancer. It can be used as a reverse proxy and one of the most important uses of Nginx is content caching. One of the best approaches is to use Nginx as content caching. In this article, we will discuss Nginx FastCGI content caching for better performance of websites.
-
4 Ways to Hide Desktop Icons in Ubuntu - Make Tech Easier
If hiding the top bar and side panel isn’t enough, and you want everything removed from your Ubuntu desktop, then you’d probably also like to get rid of those pesky icons on its surface. Read on to learn how you can hide desktop icons in Ubuntu.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 180 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Debian GNU/Linux Experience, Godot 3.3.4, and Steam
LLVM 13.0.0 Released, Work on LLVM 14.0.0 Starts
This document contains the release notes for the LLVM Compiler Infrastructure, release 14.0.0. Here we describe the status of LLVM, including major improvements from the previous release, improvements in various subprojects of LLVM, and some of the current users of the code. All LLVM releases may be downloaded from the LLVM releases web site. For more information about LLVM, including information about the latest release, please check out the main LLVM web site. If you have questions or comments, the LLVM Developer’s Mailing List is a good place to send them. Note that if you are reading this file from a Git checkout or the main LLVM web page, this document applies to the next release, not the current one. To see the release notes for a specific release, please see the releases page. Also: LLVM 13.0 Released With Official Flang Binary Packages, Improved OpenCL Clang Support - Phoronix
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
16 min 33 sec ago
19 min 11 sec ago
20 min 17 sec ago
39 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago