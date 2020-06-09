Games: Debian GNU/Linux Experience, Godot 3.3.4, and Steam Wine, Windows programs, and gaming on Debian GNU/Linux. The XBOX 360 controller is “just working” now! PC gaming, for me, is sort of a hit or miss thing. Even though Wine (If you’re feeling cheeky, the “Linux Subsystem for Windows”) and, for that matter, Steam with Proton, a Wine fork optimized for gaming, have advanced a lot. I use laptops, and the only way to get a GPU upgrade with a laptop is to buy a new laptop. (Well, external GPUs are becoming more of a thing, but I’m not really sure where the GNU/Linux support stands on that, and if it would mean a proprietary driver, no thanks anyway.) Anyway, even up to a couple of years ago, controllers under Wine were dicey and even getting an XBOX 360 controller to be recognized involved terrible hacks involving a userspace driver, blacklisting a kernel module (xpad), and then installing an XBOX 360 controller emulator program for Windows in Wine so you could map the output of the actual hardware to an emulated version of the controller, which would send it along to video games. What a pain in the ass! I mean, not as much of one as installing a GNU/Linux distribution in the 90s with winmodems and having to tell X your modelines, under pains and penalties of potentially frying your computer monitor. (How uncivilized!). Modern GNU/Linux should be no more difficult than a small tweak here, a tweak there, and you’re done. At it’s very worst, no problem is likely to come up that would be worse than something that could come up under Windows.

Maintenance release: Godot 3.3.4 While we're busy working on both the upcoming Godot 4.0 and 3.4 releases (with a dev snapshot for 3.4 beta 5 available now), we still cherry-pick important bug fixes to the 3.3 branch regularly for maintenance releases (see our release policy). Godot 3.3.3 was released a month ago, and a handful of important fixes have been queued in the 3.3 branch since then. Most notably, users of the GDScript LSP in Visual Studio Code have been experiencing crashes in 3.3.3, which are fixed in this new Godot 3.3.4. Note: Version numbers can be confusing with three branches worked on in parallel - this release is 3.3.4, i.e. a maintenance update to the 3.3 branch. This is not the upcoming 3.4 feature release. Godot 3.3.4, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. It is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.3 users.

Steam Next Fest is live again with demos, livestreams and more | GamingOnLinux It's that time again! From now until October 7 you get to try out various new demos on Steam, watch developer livestreams and much more. This is another wonderful chance to test out various games before they see a full release. For the games included in the event, they are supposed to be releasing somewhere between October 7, 2021 and May 1, 2022 so even if you find something you like it might be a while before you get to see the full complete thing.

LLVM 13.0.0 Released, Work on LLVM 14.0.0 Starts This document contains the release notes for the LLVM Compiler Infrastructure, release 14.0.0. Here we describe the status of LLVM, including major improvements from the previous release, improvements in various subprojects of LLVM, and some of the current users of the code. All LLVM releases may be downloaded from the LLVM releases web site. For more information about LLVM, including information about the latest release, please check out the main LLVM web site. If you have questions or comments, the LLVM Developer’s Mailing List is a good place to send them. Note that if you are reading this file from a Git checkout or the main LLVM web page, this document applies to the next release, not the current one. To see the release notes for a specific release, please see the releases page. Also: LLVM 13.0 Released With Official Flang Binary Packages, Improved OpenCL Clang Support - Phoronix