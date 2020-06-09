Locked In Your Home
What brand is your home? Do you live in a Google, Apple, or Amazon house? Because in a modern “smart home” you may choose only one, and that choice locks you into dependence on only that vendor and its approved partners for any future appliances and home gadgets. Your “AI” voice assistant may talk to you, but it won’t talk to its competitors.
[...]
With the current trajectory, the smart home will become much like your phone–under a single vendor’s control, not yours. They will get to choose which appliances integrate, which services they use for your voice queries, and what happens to your personal data. If they do something you don’t like, it will be even harder (and more expensive) to switch to a competitor than it already is with a phone or laptop.
Fortunately it’s not too late to change the current situation. If there is any hope for a smart home where you hold the keys, it must start with open standards for how devices communicate. Only then is there a space where truly open alternatives to Big Tech smart home gadgets can exist for the average consumer outside of do-it-yourself electronics projects.
There is an effort underway with the industry organization Matter to create such standards but like with other industry standards membership and compliance is voluntary. Consumers should pressure existing smart home companies to comply with open standards and vote with their wallet. For our part, we will continue our work to build alternatives that don’t lock you in, based on our Social Purpose commitment to protect people’s privacy, security and freedom.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 51 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Debian GNU/Linux Experience, Godot 3.3.4, and Steam
LLVM 13.0.0 Released, Work on LLVM 14.0.0 Starts
This document contains the release notes for the LLVM Compiler Infrastructure, release 14.0.0. Here we describe the status of LLVM, including major improvements from the previous release, improvements in various subprojects of LLVM, and some of the current users of the code. All LLVM releases may be downloaded from the LLVM releases web site. For more information about LLVM, including information about the latest release, please check out the main LLVM web site. If you have questions or comments, the LLVM Developer’s Mailing List is a good place to send them. Note that if you are reading this file from a Git checkout or the main LLVM web page, this document applies to the next release, not the current one. To see the release notes for a specific release, please see the releases page. Also: LLVM 13.0 Released With Official Flang Binary Packages, Improved OpenCL Clang Support - Phoronix
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
16 min 33 sec ago
19 min 11 sec ago
20 min 17 sec ago
39 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago