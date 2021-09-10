Programs and Programming/Development
Can Linux Run Windows EXE Files?
Users who have recently migrated from Windows to Linux often wonder if they can run Windows apps and programs on their new system. The answer to this affects a user's perspective of Linux in general, since operating systems should be easy to use and at the same time, welcoming to the idea of running different file formats.
A straightforward answer to the question is—Yes. You can run EXE files and other Windows programs on Linux, and it's not as complicated as it sounds.
By the end, you'll have a brief understanding of executable files, along with different ways to run said programs on Linux.
The best VPN for Linux for 2021 [Ed: How many of these links are just sponsored?]
Giant Working NERF Gun Runs On Tiny Arduino | Hackaday
Well, here it is: a shoe-in for the new world’s largest NERF gun. (Video, embedded below.) The Guinness people haven’t shown up yet to award [Michael Pick], but at 12.5 feet, this baby is over twice as long as the current record holder, which belongs to former NASA mechanical engineer Mark Rober and his now-puny six-foot six-shooter.
We have to wonder if it is technically bigger than the six-shooter, because they seem to be roughly the same scale, except that [Michael] chose a much bigger model to start from. The main body is made from wood, and there are a ton of 3D-printed details that make it look fantastically accurate. The whole thing weighs over 200 pounds and takes at least two people to move it around. We especially love the DIY darts that [Michael] came up with, which are made from a PVC tube inside a section of pool noodle, topped off with a 3D printed piece for that distinctive orange cap.
Minimalist Timer Counts Down With LED Matrix | Hackaday
Looking for something with a bit more style than the traditional kitchen timer, [Martin Jonasson] decided to take the last couple of months to design and build his own take on the idea using a rotary encoder, 16×9 LED matrix, and a Teensy 2.0 microcontroller. Were there better things he could have spent that time on? Possibly. But you probably wouldn’t have been reading it about it here, so we won’t trouble ourselves with such thoughts.
Canonical: What is an IoT marketplace?
The Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is expanding at a rapid rate, with the number of devices growing every year. The increase in physical hardware being manufactured multiplies the amount of software needed to perform various functions on new platforms. There are a range of IoT use cases, including voice-controlling the lights in your home, monitoring air pollution, or the parking feature of a self-driving car. With various entities publishing specialised software for all these use cases (and many more), it can often be time-consuming to compare possible solutions. For somebody interested in working on an IoT project but unsure where to start, it can be difficult to discover the software you need. An IoT marketplace, as a centralised platform for IoT applications, can help to solve these issues.
[...]
Often, using an IoT marketplace allows you to easily choose and install the software you want in one place. Thus, you don’t need to research the software you want to install, then navigate to the company page that owns that software, to search for individual download pages to then install the software you want in a non-standard way. Was the software pre-packaged and available for click-to-install? Would you need to extract the contents of the downloaded folder and run the installer in the terminal? This time-consuming process can all be optimised by using an IoT marketplace like the Snap Store.
Read and write XML files with wxWidgets
XML files are a perfect choice for storing the settings of your wxWidgets cross-platform application. Confused about how to use the wxWidgets classes to read and write XML files? No worries. In this hands-on tutorial, you’ll learn how to read and write XML files with wxWidgets, using the classes wxXmlDocument, wxXmlNode and wxXmlAttribute. We’ll expand a previously presented wxWidgets template application, such that it stores its application window dimensions in an XML file.
QML Runtime features: part 1
This post is a refresher about some features of the qml binary that is installed along with the Qt SDK, which should help to explain why we now prefer to use it, rather than older tools like qmlscene and qmlviewer.
SQL Server on Red Hat Enterprise Linux at Data Platform Virtual Summit 2021 [Ed: Or "Red Hat Pushing Microsoft Proprietary Software"; IBM only cares about money]
At this year's Data Platform Virtual Summit (DPS) 2021, I was honored to present "Monitoring SQL Server on Linux performance with Performance Co-Pilot and Grafana." In this post I'll cover some of the topics I touched on during my talk and include some suggestions for DBAs who might be new to Linux.
New Red Hat Developer e-book: Quarkus for Spring Developers
Red Hat Developer has published Quarkus for Spring Developers, a comprehensive, 149-page e-book introducing Quarkus to Java developers, with a focus on helping people familiar with Spring make the transition. This includes the Spring Framework and Spring Boot, and any other modules within the Spring ecosystem.
While Java continues to be one of the most widely used programming languages for building applications, Java developers often struggle to make their applications smaller and faster to meet modern computing requirements.
Quarkus is designed to help.
