Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers Apple making display repairs harder on iPhone 13 Pro is a step too far Apple has placed a barrier to screen replacements on the iPhone 13 Pro by killing Face ID when a third-party display swap is performed. That's a step too far for the company. Similar issues have come up in the past. Back in 2018, an iOS update killed the touch functionality on some iPhone 8 models if they were repaired by a third party.

White House plans 30-country meeting on cyber crime and ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO] An online session hosted by the White House National Security Council will also be aimed at "improving law enforcement collaboration" on issues like "the illicit use of cryptocurrency," Biden said in a statement. The Biden administration has elevated the response to cybersecurity to the senior-most levels of the administration following a set of attacks this year that threatened to destabilize U.S. energy and food supplies.

FCC Proposal Targets SIM Swapping, Port-Out Fraud The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking for feedback on new proposed rules to crack down on SIM swapping and number port-out fraud, increasingly prevalent scams in which identity thieves hijack a target’s mobile phone number and use that to wrest control over the victim’s online identity.

Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome Google has released Chrome version 94.0.4606.71 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.

Flaw In AMD Platform Security Processor Affects Millions Of Computers | Hackaday Another day, another vulnerability. This time, it’s AMD’s turn, with a broad swathe of its modern CPU lines falling victim to a dangerous driver vulnerability that could leave PCs open to all manner of attacks. As reported by TechSpot, the flaw is in the driver for AMD Platform Security Processor (PSP), and could leave systems vulnerable by allowing attackers to steal encryption keys, passwords, or other data from memory. Today, we’ll take a look at what the role of the PSP is, and how this vulnerability can be used against affected machines.

Bits related to Alpine Security Initiatives in September As I noted in my last status update, we began the process to migrate the distribution to using OpenSSL 3. As a result of this, we have found and mitigated a few interesting bugs, for example, ca-certificates-bundle was being pulled into the base system as a side effect rather than intentionally, despite apk-tools explicitly needing it for validating the TLS certificates used by Fastly for our CDN. Migrating to OpenSSL 3 has not been without its share of difficulties however, as I noted in a blog post earlier in the month discussing some of these difficulties. I hope to be able to fully finish the OpenSSL 3 migration during the Alpine 3.16 development cycle as the last remaining packages such as mariadb and php make releases which support the new API. One other major issue needing to be addressed is updating wpa_supplicant and hostap to use the new OpenSSL APIs, but WPA requires the use of RC4 which has been moved to the legacy provider, so this will require programmatic loading of the legacy OpenSSL provider. Accordingly, we moved it back to OpenSSL 1.1 for now until upstream releases an update to address these problems. OpenSSL 3 also introduces some unintended regressions. Specifically, a bug was reported against apk-tools where using apk --allow-untrusted would result in a crash. After some debugging work, I was able to reduce the issue to a simple reproducer: the EVP_md_null digest family was never updated to be compatible with the new OpenSSL 3 provider APIs, and so attempting to use it results in a crash, as the prerequisite function pointers never get set up on the EVP_MD_CTX context. This means that apk-tools is still using OpenSSL 1.1 for now, despite otherwise working with OpenSSL 3.