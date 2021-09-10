today's leftovers
What every IT person needs to know about OpenBSD
"Functional, free and secure by default", OpenBSD remains a crucial yet largely unacknowledged player in the open source field. This talk aims to highlight the project's signature security features and development practices -- razor sharp focus on correct and secure code coupled with continuing code audit -- as well as the project's role as source of innovation in security practices and 'upstream' source for numerous widely used components such as OpenSSH, PF, LibreSSL and others.
Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu Linux
Ubuntu 21.10 Install Guide – Impish Indri
This is Ubuntu 21.10 Install Guide, howto create bootable USB Media on Linux and install Ubuntu 21.10 using custom partitioning (separated EFI + btrfs).
Top Publishers Aim To Own The Entire Academic Research Publishing Stack; Here's How To Stop That Happening
Techdirt's coverage of open access -- the idea that the fruits of publicly-funded scholarship should be freely available to all -- shows that the results so far have been mixed. On the one hand, many journals have moved to an open access model. On the other, the overall subscription costs for academic institutions have not gone down, and neither have the excessive profit margins of academic publishers. Despite that success in fending off this attempt to re-invent the way academic work is disseminated, publishers want more. In particular, they want more money and more power. In an important new paper, a group of researchers warn that companies now aim to own the entire academic publishing stack:
The Mozilla Blog: Miracle Whip, Finstas, #InternationalPodcastDay, and #FreeBritney all made the Top Shelf this week [Ed: What on Earth does this have to do with Mozilla and/or Firefox?]
At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.
Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.
This week in KDE: Getting Plasma 5.23 ready for release
We continue to squash bugs in the Plasma 5.23 beta release with the aim of getting it into great shape for general release in about two weeks! As with last week, I’ll again strongly encourage anyone with the skills to do so to focus on fixing these bugs! Every little bit helps. Keep in mind that this blog only covers the tip of the iceberg! Tons of KDE apps whose development I don’t have time to follow aren’t represented here, and I also don’t mention backend refactoring, improved test coverage, and other changes that are generally not user-facing. If you’re hungry for more, check out https://planet.kde.org/, where you can find blog posts by other KDE contributors detailing the work they’re doing.
Linux Mint 20.3 "Una" Arrives this Christmas
In the regular monthly updates, Linux Mint team announced that next installment Linux Mint 20.3 code named Una planned for Christmas release with some interesting updates. Have a look.
