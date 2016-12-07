Language Selection

Moodle LMS review

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of October 2021 02:54:45 PM
Server

Despite the open source origin, Moodle still has plenty of features. A notable one is the modern interface, that is designed to be used via a web browser on a desktop or laptop, or on mobile platforms with available iOS and Android apps (see below). This interface includes a personalized dashboard that can display a list of courses, including the current ones, along with past courses, and future ones as well. Also displayed are the pending tasks.

There are plenty of advanced features as well that go beyond the basics. A good example is the text editor. This easy to use text editor is designed to work from within the web interface, and facilitates both formatting text, and also adding in images and other content. There is also file management, and allows users to drag and drop files from popular online cloud storage providers, such as DropBox and Google Drive. There is also an all-in-one calendar to track everything from group meetings and personal events.

Moodle also encourages collaboration among educators and among learners. To this end, there is support for a variety of activities, such as chat, wikis, forums, database activities and glossaries. Teachers can also encourage interaction, by including full quizzes, or even a single multiple choice question that is called ‘Choice.’

Teachers not only can grade an assignment online, but also can provide comments to guide the student’s learning. Surveys can also be created for learners to provide feedback and to guide lessons. Workshops can also be created to get a peer assessment.

today's leftovers

  • What every IT person needs to know about OpenBSD

    "Functional, free and secure by default", OpenBSD remains a crucial yet largely unacknowledged player in the open source field. This talk aims to highlight the project's signature security features and development practices -- razor sharp focus on correct and secure code coupled with continuing code audit -- as well as the project's role as source of innovation in security practices and 'upstream' source for numerous widely used components such as OpenSSH, PF, LibreSSL and others.

  • Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu Linux
  • Ubuntu 21.10 Install Guide – Impish Indri

    This is Ubuntu 21.10 Install Guide, howto create bootable USB Media on Linux and install Ubuntu 21.10 using custom partitioning (separated EFI + btrfs).

  • Top Publishers Aim To Own The Entire Academic Research Publishing Stack; Here's How To Stop That Happening

    Techdirt's coverage of open access -- the idea that the fruits of publicly-funded scholarship should be freely available to all -- shows that the results so far have been mixed. On the one hand, many journals have moved to an open access model. On the other, the overall subscription costs for academic institutions have not gone down, and neither have the excessive profit margins of academic publishers. Despite that success in fending off this attempt to re-invent the way academic work is disseminated, publishers want more. In particular, they want more money and more power. In an important new paper, a group of researchers warn that companies now aim to own the entire academic publishing stack:

  • The Mozilla Blog: Miracle Whip, Finstas, #InternationalPodcastDay, and #FreeBritney all made the Top Shelf this week [Ed: What on Earth does this have to do with Mozilla and/or Firefox?]

    At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close. Each week in Top Shelf, we will be sharing the tweets that made us laugh, think, Pocket them for later, text our friends, and want to continue the internet revolution each week.

Programming Leftovers

  • See what sounds look like with Raspberry Pi Pico
  • Attaching to a Raspberry Pi's Serial Console (UART) for debugging

    The Raspberry Pi can output information over a 'serial console', technically known as a UART (Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter). Many devices—including things like storage controller cards, which in a sense run their own internal operating system on an SoC—have a 'UART header', which is typically three or four pins that can connect over the RS-232 standard (though many do not operate at 12v like a traditional serial port! Use a USB-to-TTL adapter like the one I mention below).

  • Fortran newsletter: October 2021

    Welcome to the October 2021 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.

  • Django Diabetes: a self-hosted Personal Glucose Manager

    As there is a shortage of open-source patient-centered apps, like personal health records, medication reminders, and diabetes trackers. So, we are delighted to share with this astonishing open-source application Django Diabetes which was built to help patients track and manage their blood glucose. Django Diabetes, as its name suggests, is built on Django; the popular Python web framework. It is a lightweight web-based app that makes use of Django built-in admin, and multi-database support.

Discover the three major CentOS clones

Many businesses used CentOS as a reliable, free and open source Linux distribution that could power many ecosystems -- until IBM Red Hat decided to end CentOS in favor of the rolling release candidate, CentOS Stream. Some admins and companies had no choice but to drop CentOS because common software, such as web hosting software cPanel, no longer worked with CentOS Stream. Fortunately, several open source clones of CentOS have arisen, all of which are 1:1 binary compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). That means any of these clones behave exactly like the original CentOS did. Read more Also: 8 Big New Revelations About IBM’s Kyndryl Spin-Off

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

  • Apple making display repairs harder on iPhone 13 Pro is a step too far

    Apple has placed a barrier to screen replacements on the iPhone 13 Pro by killing Face ID when a third-party display swap is performed. That's a step too far for the company.

    Similar issues have come up in the past. Back in 2018, an iOS update killed the touch functionality on some iPhone 8 models if they were repaired by a third party.

  • White House plans 30-country meeting on cyber crime and ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]

    An online session hosted by the White House National Security Council will also be aimed at "improving law enforcement collaboration" on issues like "the illicit use of cryptocurrency," Biden said in a statement.

    The Biden administration has elevated the response to cybersecurity to the senior-most levels of the administration following a set of attacks this year that threatened to destabilize U.S. energy and food supplies.

  • FCC Proposal Targets SIM Swapping, Port-Out Fraud

    The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking for feedback on new proposed rules to crack down on SIM swapping and number port-out fraud, increasingly prevalent scams in which identity thieves hijack a target’s mobile phone number and use that to wrest control over the victim’s online identity.

  • Google Releases Security Updates for Chrome

    Google has released Chrome version 94.0.4606.71 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system.

  • Flaw In AMD Platform Security Processor Affects Millions Of Computers | Hackaday

    Another day, another vulnerability. This time, it’s AMD’s turn, with a broad swathe of its modern CPU lines falling victim to a dangerous driver vulnerability that could leave PCs open to all manner of attacks. As reported by TechSpot, the flaw is in the driver for AMD Platform Security Processor (PSP), and could leave systems vulnerable by allowing attackers to steal encryption keys, passwords, or other data from memory. Today, we’ll take a look at what the role of the PSP is, and how this vulnerability can be used against affected machines.

  • Bits related to Alpine Security Initiatives in September

    As I noted in my last status update, we began the process to migrate the distribution to using OpenSSL 3. As a result of this, we have found and mitigated a few interesting bugs, for example, ca-certificates-bundle was being pulled into the base system as a side effect rather than intentionally, despite apk-tools explicitly needing it for validating the TLS certificates used by Fastly for our CDN. Migrating to OpenSSL 3 has not been without its share of difficulties however, as I noted in a blog post earlier in the month discussing some of these difficulties. I hope to be able to fully finish the OpenSSL 3 migration during the Alpine 3.16 development cycle as the last remaining packages such as mariadb and php make releases which support the new API. One other major issue needing to be addressed is updating wpa_supplicant and hostap to use the new OpenSSL APIs, but WPA requires the use of RC4 which has been moved to the legacy provider, so this will require programmatic loading of the legacy OpenSSL provider. Accordingly, we moved it back to OpenSSL 1.1 for now until upstream releases an update to address these problems. OpenSSL 3 also introduces some unintended regressions. Specifically, a bug was reported against apk-tools where using apk --allow-untrusted would result in a crash. After some debugging work, I was able to reduce the issue to a simple reproducer: the EVP_md_null digest family was never updated to be compatible with the new OpenSSL 3 provider APIs, and so attempting to use it results in a crash, as the prerequisite function pointers never get set up on the EVP_MD_CTX context. This means that apk-tools is still using OpenSSL 1.1 for now, despite otherwise working with OpenSSL 3.

