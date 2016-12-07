Fedora 35 bridges the gap between the seasoned and the new user

For the longest time, I considered the Fedora Linux distribution to have an audience of one—those dyed-in-the-wool, experienced users. There's a good reason for that. Fedora is a bleeding-edge distribution, so things can break, go south or not work. I've been reviewing Linux distributions for decades now, so I've experienced several Fedora releases. When this particular flavor of Linux first hit the virtual shelves, it was very much not a platform for the new user. It would break and require admin-level attention. But something happened along the way to number 35. Fedora became really solid. This was partially bolstered with the help of the rock-solid GNOME desktop. And even with Fedora including the newest versions of GNOME didn't seem to cause the operating system to falter. To borrow a cliché, it all just works. However, it does more than just work. I'd go so far as to say that the last few Fedora releases have worked exceptionally well, as well as any other desktop distribution. And Fedora 35 is no exception to this new rule.

Linus Torvalds, a Finnish Swede who changed computing forever

Linux is used in a wide variety of computer and mobile systems today. To list just a few things that rely on Torvalds’ brainchild, NASA’s computers, Instagram, the Hadron Collider, the vast majority of supercomputers, and the US Department of Defense are all powered by Linux. Even if you have never booted up Linux Kernel on your laptop, you have benefitted from this open-source software. What few people know is that, although Torvalds was born and raised in Helsinki, he is actually part of Finland’s Swedish-speaking minority, the Finland Swedes. As the 30th anniversary of the release of Linux fast approaches, we thought we’d continue our ongoing Finnish-Swedish culture series by looking at the life and achievements of one of the most famous members of this community. Although Torvalds resides in the heart of Silicon Valley today and has a net worth of around $150 million, his origins are somewhat humbler, although by no means working class. He was born on 28 December 1969 to Finnish Swedish parents, one of whom is the journalist and MP Nils Torvalds. His grandfathers were Leo Törnqvist, another famous Finland Swede who was Finland’s first-ever statistician, and Ole Torvalds, the celebrated poet, and journalist. It was Törnqvist, his maternal grandfather, who first sparked Torvalds’ interest in computing, after asking him to help program his brand-new Commodore VIC-20 computer in 1981. It was during his bachelor studies in computer science at the University of Helsinki where Linux first came together. Torvalds has his own personal Microsoft computer, which had an OS that was not compatible with the system used by the University, UNIX. To rectify this, he began to develop a system similar to UNIX that would be compatible with personal computers. He first posted the open-source code on a computing forum in 1991, and it proved such a hit among the programming community that Linux as we know it was born shortly after.

Moodle LMS review

Despite the open source origin, Moodle still has plenty of features. A notable one is the modern interface, that is designed to be used via a web browser on a desktop or laptop, or on mobile platforms with available iOS and Android apps (see below). This interface includes a personalized dashboard that can display a list of courses, including the current ones, along with past courses, and future ones as well. Also displayed are the pending tasks. There are plenty of advanced features as well that go beyond the basics. A good example is the text editor. This easy to use text editor is designed to work from within the web interface, and facilitates both formatting text, and also adding in images and other content. There is also file management, and allows users to drag and drop files from popular online cloud storage providers, such as DropBox and Google Drive. There is also an all-in-one calendar to track everything from group meetings and personal events. Moodle also encourages collaboration among educators and among learners. To this end, there is support for a variety of activities, such as chat, wikis, forums, database activities and glossaries. Teachers can also encourage interaction, by including full quizzes, or even a single multiple choice question that is called ‘Choice.’ Teachers not only can grade an assignment online, but also can provide comments to guide the student’s learning. Surveys can also be created for learners to provide feedback and to guide lessons. Workshops can also be created to get a peer assessment.