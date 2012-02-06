15 of the Best Linux Games in 2021 There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well. If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play. If, however, you just want to check out all the best native Linux games in 2021 you can play, then read on below.

KQuickImageEditor 0.2 released I’m happy to announce the 0.2 release of KQuickImageEditor. KQuickImageEditor is a QML library providing basic image editing functionality. It is currently used by Koko, NeoChat and Maui Pix. In this release, Noah Davis worked on improving the usability and design of the the existing croping feature. It now features more touch friendly handles that are consistently looking with the one from Spectacle.