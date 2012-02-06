Language Selection

KQuickImageEditor 0.2 released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of October 2021 06:05:31 PM
KDE

I’m happy to announce the 0.2 release of KQuickImageEditor. KQuickImageEditor is a QML library providing basic image editing functionality. It is currently used by Koko, NeoChat and Maui Pix.

In this release, Noah Davis worked on improving the usability and design of the the existing croping feature. It now features more touch friendly handles that are consistently looking with the one from Spectacle.

