Confusion and conflicts around Open Source in Italy

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 2nd of October 2021 07:01:52 PM

A recent decree has assigned to the individual Public Administrations the financial resources provided for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). From past experience, it is very likely that each administration will take that money and do its own things. The question is, will anybody coordinate all that spending (to try to minimize it)?

In the “fat cows” climate like the one that PNRR will surely create, promoting reuse and sharing (of ideas, solutions, etc.) may seem anachronistic, but is it really so?

Since no hardware will be bought, in favour of cloud computing solutions, all the money will be spent on software. Will it be possible to know which software will be bought, by whom, and if and how it will be reusable, and actually reused, with Open Source licenses?

15 of the Best Linux Games in 2021

There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well. If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play. If, however, you just want to check out all the best native Linux games in 2021 you can play, then read on below. Read more

KQuickImageEditor 0.2 released

I’m happy to announce the 0.2 release of KQuickImageEditor. KQuickImageEditor is a QML library providing basic image editing functionality. It is currently used by Koko, NeoChat and Maui Pix. In this release, Noah Davis worked on improving the usability and design of the the existing croping feature. It now features more touch friendly handles that are consistently looking with the one from Spectacle. Read more

Getting Started with the Yocto Linux BSP for Polarfire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit

Last month I received Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle development kit that features PolarFire SoC FPGA with a Penta–core 64-bit RISC-V CPU subsystem and an FPGA with 254K LE, and booted it into the pre-installed Linux operating systems based on OpenEmbedded. Today, I’ll show how to get started with the Yocto BSP and run the EEMBC CoreMark benchmark, and I’ll check out the FPGA with Libero SoC Design Suite in a couple of weeks. Read more

Distros Which Adopted Wayland in 2021

This article lists out several major GNU/Linux operating systems which adopted Wayland technology in favor of the older Xorg by default. Through this article we also introduce two new software called Sway and Wayfire that work with Wayland. This includes Ubuntu and Debian, several more, and some important information about Wayland at the end of article. Read more

